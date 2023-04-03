Trae Young Name-Drops Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic After Mavs Brutal Loss to Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t able to see out a win on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks. After a hard-fought overtime period, the scoreboard read in favor of the home team 132-130.

Hawks star Trae Young later discussed his team’s defensive gameplan against the Mavs, name-dropping Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the process.

“We knew that they like to get up a lot of threes,” Young said via Bally Sports Southeast: Hawks. “So, we kind of wanted to pressure them and make them get into the paint. I mean, Kai still did what he does and Luka was still getting everyone involved. But that’s what great players do, we gotta eliminate the others. I thought we did a great job on the shooters like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock and those guys. So I think we did a good job of eliminating the others around those two, and I think that’s why we got the win.”

Young then dove deeper and discussed his relationship with Doncic, who the Hawks swapped for him on draft night back in 2018.

“We both just got so much respect and much love for each other. So, we always are hoping for each other’s success unless we’re playing one another.”

Play

'That's what GREAT players do' 🗣 Trae Young gives Luka Doncic his flowers after beating the Maveric Trae Young fields questions following the Atlanta Hawks' OT win over the Dallas Mavericks. (Courtesy: Hawks/Bally Sports Southeast) ✔️ Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2023-04-03T01:11:51Z

Mavs May Shut Down Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic: Report

Sunday’s loss marked Dallas’ seventh in their last eight games. They now sit a whole game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final Western Conference Play-In Tournament spot.

With the Mavericks’ road to the postseason looking rocky as ever, Shams Charania of The Athletic and FanDuel TV reported that the organization is “seriously considering” shutting down Irving and Doncic.

“I’m told that the organization is seriously considering the possibility of shutting down [Irving and Doncic],” Charania said. “They have a top-10 protected pick. So, being out of the Play-In race, it behooves them not to try and keep their pick, and at that point, you have the flexibility of having that potentially top-10 pick, you have three first-round picks that you can trade this offseason to go get a star, and potentially more players in the marketplace. They’re going to be one of the more active teams.”

“I think the Mavericks have to seriously look at whether you shut down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving these last 3 games of the regular season” 😬@ShamsCharania on the #Mavs mindset going into the final 3 games#RunItBack #MFFL pic.twitter.com/IPqgwS2YHm — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 3, 2023

It may not be the worst idea for Dallas to punt their three remaining games this season. Losing would actually benefit the Mavs, considering that if their draft pick doesn’t land in the top-10, then it will be conveyed to the New York Knicks as part of the trade that landed them Kristaps Porzingis back in 2019.

Mavericks Urged to Tank Remainder of Let-Down Season

The concept of the Mavs tanking has been thrown around quite a bit as of late. Just last week The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote a piece pitching that Dallas should just call it a season.

“Dallas might’ve made the West finals just a year ago, but now the team has been surpassed by a number of Western contenders,” he wrote. “To make matters worse, Irving could walk out the door as an unrestricted free agent this summer. But even if he stays, he’s got a track record of burning bridges with his previous franchises. What makes Dallas think it’ll be the exception? Especially after this kind of start? With limited ways to bolster the roster, it’s crucial that this year’s pick turns into a real asset. If it moves into the top four, it could be the lifeline the Mavericks need, whether they keep a prized prospect or flip him in a bigger deal.”