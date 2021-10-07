Tyson Chandler Making Impact on Moses Brown’s Development

Back when he was a player in the NBA, Tyson Chandler was one of the most dominant forces in the entire NBA. During his 19-year NBA career, the 7-footer spent two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

Now that he’s retired, Chandler is already giving back to the Mavericks organization, spending time working with the bigs on the Dallas roster. Most notably, he has helped develop the newest center on the team in Moses Brown.

Brown is a solid young prospect, standing at 7-foot-2 at age 21 with two years of NBA experience. He is still pretty raw and has quite a bit of work he’ll need to do if he wants to become a starter at this level. However, Brown will have a much better chance of getting there with the help of a former Mavericks great.

Last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brown earned a starting spot while averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest. While he’ll come off the bench in Dallas in a more limited role, he still has a tremendous amount of upside as a prospect for the future.

How can Chandler continue to expedite Brown’s development?

Legends Program

During his two stints in Dallas (2010-11 and 2014-15), Chandler averaged 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. A double-double machine, he was a highly productive big that was active on both ends of the floor.





As he looks to help develop Brown, this is the same type of role the young center should be looking to re-create.

Chandler is part of a new program that Dallas just launched that allows former Mavericks to get a taste of what coaching is like. According to current head coach Jason Kidd, this is a great opportunity to see if coaching is even the right fit for some of these former players.

“Coaching is not for everyone. We all might yell that we want to coach until we see the hours,” said Kidd.

The program itself is beneficial for Mavs alumni to have this unique opportunity that they wouldn’t get elsewhere. It’s something that former Mavericks guard J.J. Barea is also a part of.

“Tyson is here as part of the Mavs Legends Program that we just started. When we talk about JJ & Tyson, this program is to give back to past players,” said Kidd earlier this month. To give them the opportunity if they want to coach. To give them that platform and see if they like it or not.”

“I’m just trying to lend my knowledge and help any way I can,” said Chandler in late September when asked about this special opportunity.

Part of our conversation today with the one and only @tysonchandler for a story that just published online, link to come. pic.twitter.com/oZaBDCZt6d — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 29, 2021

Making an Impression

Chandler’s work with Brown is not going unnoticed by the young center. In fact, at the start of training camp, he gave insight into how their training together was going.

“I think it’s been going really well. You know, he’s been laying out a recipe of success for me and I’m sticking to it all the way,” said Brown. “For him to come in and just show me what it takes to be on that level is a blessing. I just do everything I can to take advantage of that.”

As a kid, Brown watched Chandler while he was in his prime.

“I knew him just watching him growing up as a fan and with him being one of my dad’s favorite players,” said Chandler during training camp. “He was a great player and I just want to follow in his footsteps.”

In the Mavericks’ preseason opener, Brown got the start with Dwight Powell sitting out. He took full advantage, scoring four points and pulling down two rebounds in the first handful of possessions of the game. He would ultimately go on to finish the game with six points and six rebounds in just 14 minutes.

Luka to Moses Brown up top pic.twitter.com/40k6cTPRgT — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) October 7, 2021

For Brown, it’s all about being efficient in the minutes he is given. If he’s able to produce the way he was against the Jazz on Wednesday, he will have an important role on the team this season off the bench.

As he continues to work with Chandler, it’s the perfect opportunity to model his game after someone that had many years of success in the NBA with a similar skillset.