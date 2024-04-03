Broncos Seen as ‘Perfect Destination’ for Top QB Prospect in New 2024 Mock Draft

NFL draft analysts have predicted all offseason that the Denver Broncos will land a quarterback for head coach Sean Payton.

If Payton intends to bring the Broncos back to relevance in the AFC, making a big swing at the most important position is necessary. Denver has been deemed the “perfect destination” in Payton’s scheme for one prospect.

That is why Owain Jones of Pro Football Network has the Broncos trading down to No. 22 to select former Oregon starter Bo Nix.

“A field general who can distribute the football effectively within structure — but also has the functional athleticism to create out of the pocket when needed — the former Oregon QB can utilize the playmakers on the Broncos,” Jones wrote in his April 3 mock draft.

Jones was the Broncos’ general manager for this exercise and his hypothetical trade was with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles would select Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with Denver’s original No. 12 pick.

Broncos get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 22 overall)

– 2024 second-round pick (No. 50 overall)

– 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 172 overall)

Eagles get:

– 2024 first-round pick (No. 12 overall)

In this exercise, the Broncos secured a franchise starter under center and a pair of additional draft picks. Denver sorely needs draft capital, given the team has just eight picks to work with in the 2024 NFL draft.

Broncos Are Heavy Favorites to Land Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft

Nix has been projected to the Broncos in countless mock drafts since the start of free agency. Broncos Country likely desires an immediate solution under center to get out of quarterback purgatory.

The Broncos are the odds-on favorite to land the Oregon product in the 2024 NFL draft at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denver had -150 odds on April 2 to land Nix and was well ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (+400), Las Vegas Raiders (+500), New York Giants (+700) New Orleans Saints (+1800) and New England Patriots (+1800).

With Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as the lone options at QB for Payton, Nix appears to be an attractive option at No. 12. If the Broncos have any chance of moving past the Russell Wilson saga, securing a franchise starter this year might be the way to get there.

NFL Executive Shares Thoughts on Broncos’ Free Agency Moves

Aside from signing wide receiver Josh Reynolds on March 27, the Broncos have been quiet in free agency. Inaction on the quarterback front from Payton has been a talking point for fans and experts around the league.

One NFL executive shared their thoughts on Denver’s free agency moves with Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“It almost behooves Sean Payton in Denver not to mortgage his future,” an executive told Sando in his article published April 3. “And just see if one falls to him like [it] happened with New England a few years ago. Is he able to get one he likes?”

Sando expects the Broncos to be “a prime candidate to trade up” in the NFL draft. However, Sando anticipates the Vikings “could have greater urgency among teams outside the top 10.”

Minnesota is one pick ahead of Denver in the draft at No. 11 overall. The Vikings also have a second first-round pick with the 23rd overall selection which could be packaged with its original pick to move into the top 10.

Payton may have to move quickly to beat Minnesota to the punch for one of the top available QB prospects.