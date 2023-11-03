Insider Reveals Offer Broncos Turned Down for Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos own a 3-5 record and many believed that they would be sellers before the NFL trade deadline hit, but that wasn’t the case.

The most notable name that the Broncos were expected to trade was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but Denver decided to hold onto him despite getting trade offers.

On 104.3 The Fan in Denver, ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned that there were discussions between the Broncos and other teams for Jeudy, but nothing got finalized.

“Jerry Jeudy got calls from two different teams, but Denver wasn’t going to give him up unless they got back a significant return,” Schefter said.

Schefter was asked by The Fan’s Mark Schlereth what the offer was for Jeudy and he said, “I believe they got offered a three (third-round pick) and a five (fifth-round pick).”

Later on during the same day, Mike Klis of 9News gave some insight on what he heard about a potential Jeudy trade.

“I heard about the third and the fifth (round picks), but I heard that’s what the Broncos were hoping for. They were wanting the equivalent of a second (round pick).”

When Klis was asked if the Broncos were offered those picks and if they would’ve taken that deal, he said,” I think so because on top of that deal, you have the $13 million that he’s do next year with the fifth-year option.”

Jeudy’s Time in Denver has Been Disappointing

In 2020, the Broncos selected Jeudy with their first-round pick with the hopes that he can boost Denver’s struggling offense from the previous year. Jeudy was considered by most the top wide receiver in the draft because of his elite route-running ability, but that hasn’t transferred over into the NFL.

As a rookie, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and found the endzone three times including a 92-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders to close out the season.

During his sophomore season, Jeudy appeared in just 10 games after suffering a high ankle sprain early on. In his shortened season, Jeudy only racked up 467 yards on 38 catches, but failed to reach the endzone.

Last season, Jeudy had his best statistical year by catching 67 passes and tallied up 972 yards and scored six touchdowns.

This year, Jeudy has been the most disappointing. Through seven games, Jeudy has scored just one touchdown and has 27 receptions for 326 yards.

Broncos Also Received Calls on Patrick Surtain ll

Not only were teams calling on Jeudy, but they were calling on Denver’s All-Pro cornerback, Patrick Surtain ll.

According to Schefter the Broncos never came close to trading Surtain.

“They (Broncos) think he’s the best player on the team. To trade him, it would’ve taken a Jalen Ramsey package.”

In 2019, Ramsey was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick.

“Teams called, teams checked, but no team came close to doing that.”

If the Broncos were in the position to sell ahead of the deadline and look to add as many draft picks as they could’ve to move up in the draft for a quarterback, Surtain would have brought back the most value.

Schefter also mentioned that teams called on several players for the Broncos.

“Never heard much about Josey Jewell. Denver did get calls about center Lloyd Cushenberry, Courtland Sutton got some inquiries, Justin Simmons got some inquiries, but nothing came close.”

Since the Broncos didn’t get the offers they wanted, and are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver is focused on aiming for their first playoff birth since Peyton Manning was their starting quarterback.

Denver heads to Buffalo on Monday night in Week 10 to try and upset the Bills and improve their record to 4-5.