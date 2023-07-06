Analyst Suggests Broncos Sign Super Bowl Winner to Bolster Backfield

The Denver Broncos might not be done addressing its offense in free agency this off-season, according to an analyst from Pro Football Focus.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote a June 28 story in which he proposed a pre-season trade, free agent signing or contract extension for each NFL team. For the Broncos, Spielberger said the team should look into signing free-agent running back Leonard Fournette.

Spielberger said that Fournette had a ‘down’ year in 2022, but that was largely in part due to injury and performance struggles along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line. Rather, Fournette’s 2021 season is more indicative of what he provides to a backfield, according to Spielberger.

“In 2021, Fournette’s 3.2 yards after contact per attempt ranked 15th among running backs, with his 12.2% stuff rate a bottom-10 rate among running backs with at least 50 carries,” Spielberger said.

Bringing in a veteran tailback like Fournette would also be resemblant to what the Broncos did last season: adding nine-year pro Latavius Murray.

Murray signed with the Broncos last October after the team’s starting running back Javonte Williams tore the ACL and LCL in his right knee. A 2016 Pro Bowler, Murray led the team with 703 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in 12 games, but he has since signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Although the Broncos brought in Samaje Perine via free agency in March, the availability of Williams to be ready by Week 1 remains unclear. Williams could return by then, but the severity of his injury could affect his production as a pure ‘workhorse’ back. That’s a key reason why Spielberger thinks Fournette could come in handy for the Broncos.

“An early-down runner could be needed here to start the season,” Spielberger said.

What Does Leonard Fournette Bring to the Table?

Fournette became a free agent at the beginning of the 2023 off-season and remains unsigned, but he has plenty of NFL experience – including a Super Bowl victory in 2021.

As Spielberger alluded to, Fournette’s 2022 season wasn’t as effective as the year prior. The former No. 4 overall pick put up 668 (3.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Compare that to 2021, when Fournette notched 812 yards (4.5 yards per rush) and eight touchdowns.

Fournette initially made a name for himself at Louisiana State University, amassing 3,830 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and 40 touchdowns in 32 career college football games. The LSU standout has never played for Payton before, but Spielberger said their connection to football in Louisiana is prevalent.

“While the two never crossed paths with the New Orleans Saints, Fournette and new Broncos head coach Sean Payton have the Louisiana connection,” Spielberger wrote. “So this could be one of the better team fits available to him.”

If the Broncos elect to bring in another veteran running back this off-season, Fournette could be a dependable option at Payton’s expense.

Should Denver Add to Another Position Group?

Another question mark the Broncos faced entering this off-season was their future at edge rusher. Last November, the team traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for a first-round pick, which was eventually used to acquire Payton.

Without Chubb, the Broncos managed to put up just 12 sacks in the team’s final nine games in 2022.

Given Chubb’s void, Spielberger said finding more edge-rush help could have been an alternative priority for the Broncos, but that has since been addressed in free agency.

“Edge defender made some sense here, as well, to bolster the defensive line, but Denver added Frank Clark last month,” Spielberger wrote.

The Broncos also picked up former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen, who has years of experience playing under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. 2022 marked Allen’s breakout year in which he had 47 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and eight passes batted down.

The Broncos’ defensive line once appeared to be a concern this off-season. But with new additions combined with returners like Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Randy Gregory, Denver’s defensive line should have much more depth in 2023.