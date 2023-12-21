Former 1st Overall Pick Slotted as Possible Russell Wilson Replacement in 2024

Quarterback Russell Wilson has played reasonably well with the Denver Broncos during the 2023 campaign. However, the player once dubbed “Mr. Unlimited” has seemingly become limited under the direction of first-year head coach Sean Payton.

Payton might be looking for Wilson’s replacement before his second season in Denver. Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could provide the Broncos with a “fairly high ceiling” at quarterback in 2024, according to Lou Scataglia of Predominantly Orange.

“Baker Mayfield is also going to be significantly cheaper than Wilson and is just 28 years old, while Wilson recently turned 35. So, not only was Sean Payton a huge fan of Mayfield at one point, he likely still is and is probably already looking to see who he could replace Russell Wilson with. Mayfield isn’t a slouch, either. He’s won a playoff game and nearly led his Cleveland Browns team to a divisional round upset over the Kansas City Chiefs a few years ago,” Scataglia wrote in his article published December 18, adding:

“Baker Mayfield also profiles closer to Drew Brees than Russell Wilson does, and I think Payton would also see that as a huge plus. Mayfield is currently playing on a one-year, $4 million deal. Even when he likely demands a richer contract from someone, it probably won’t be over $20 million per season.”

Baker Mayfield Has Been Well-Traveled in His NFL Career

Mayfield was selected with the first overall pick by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma product has failed to deliver on expectations so far in his six-year career.

After winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season with the Sooners in 2017, he finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Mayfield had an up-and-down first two years in Cleveland until he led the Browns to an 11-5 record in 2020.

Mayfield led his team to its first road playoff win since 1994 in a 48-37 shootout with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland then advanced to the Divisional Round, losing 22-17 in Kansas City.

In 2021, the former Sooner suffered a partially torn labrum as the Browns went 6-8 in his 14 starts. Once Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson in March 2022, Mayfield was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield started only six games in Carolina before being released.

The Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers in December of that season. In his first game with the Rams, he led on a 98-yard game-winning drive in a wild 17-16 primetime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Rams chose not to re-sign him with the return of starter Matthew Stafford. Mayfield signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers in March 2023, starting all 14 games this season.

Baker Mayfield Has Performed Equal to Russell Wilson in 2023 Season

Given his play in Tampa Bay, the Broncos may not get to sign Mayfield in the 2024 offseason. Mayfield was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on December 20 for his historic performance at legendary Lambeau Field.

My goodness. Baker Mayfield becomes the first visiting QB EVER with a PERFECT Passer Rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field. *min. 5 attempts

The Oklahoma product completed 22-of-28 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 15 win over the Green Bay Packers. He has gradually paced or outperformed Wilson in several categories through their respective 7-7 starts this season.

Mayfield and Wilson have each thrown 24 touchdown passes to eight interceptions in 2023. Per ESPN, Mayfield ranks 14th in passing yards (3,315) and 12th in passer rating (94.7). Wilson ranks 18th in passing yards (2,832) and 9th in passer rating (97.5).

Yet, the former Heisman winner averages 236.8 yards per game, his highest since his career-best 2020 campaign. The Broncos star averages only 202.3 yards per game, his lowest mark since his 2012 rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Mayfield is performing well enough for an extension with the Buccaneers. If Tampa Bay decides not to extend him, Payton and Denver should make a call. The veteran quarterback would provide a cheap option under center for the Broncos, assuming the Wilson situation goes south.