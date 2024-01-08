Broncos Make QB Move on 1st Day of Offseason

Thanks to the ongoing saga with veteran Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos are in flux at the quarterback position. Despite all the uncertainty under center, Denver gained some clarity after re-signing a key veteran ahead of the 2024 offseason.

Backup quarterback Ben DiNucci announced on social media that he will remain with the Broncos next season.

“I have signed back with the Broncos for the 2024 season,” DiNucci posted to X on January 8 before jokingly adding: “Source – myself.”

I have signed back with the Broncos for the 2024 season. Source – myself. 🫡 — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) January 8, 2024

Nick Kosmider of The Athletic seemingly confirmed the news by posting a two-word reply to DiNucci.

“Reliable source,” Kosmider wrote on X in response to DiNucci’s original post.

DiNucci did not see the field in 2023, as he spent the entire year with Denver’s practice squad. The 24-year-old will get an opportunity to compete for a roster spot next season.

Drafted in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, DiNucci has started only one game in the NFL. His start came during the 2020 campaign in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the loss, DiNucci completed 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards but lost two fumbles and was sacked four times.

Jarrett Stidham Is ‘Very Confident’ in Keeping His Role as the Broncos’ Starting QB

Regardless of who starts for the Broncos next season between DiNucci and Stidham, both quarterbacks come with a limited sample size.

After starting the final two games for Denver, Stidham asserted he is “very confident” in keeping his role as the team’s starter.

“I’m very confident that I can be the guy for us next year, I have no doubts about that,” Stidham told reporters on January 8. “But I’m going to continue to work as hard as possible this offseason and learn as much as possible. I’m excited for the opportunity for sure.”

That was not the first time Stidham expressed confidence in his abilities moving forward. After losing 27-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, Stidham was asked whether he had proven enough to head coach Sean Payton.

“They see me every day,” Stidham said following the January 7 loss. “They know what I can and can’t do, what I’m capable of. My job is to work as hard as possible, be a good teammate and do my job.”

Jarrett Stidham was asked if he thinks he could be a long-term solution as the Broncos' starting QB: "They see me every day. They know what I can and can't do, what I'm capable of." #BroncosCountry GAME STORY: https://t.co/4G9z1gVPTV pic.twitter.com/7Mk5Q5Z7Vc — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) January 8, 2024

The Broncos went 1-1 in Stidham’s two starts to close out the regular season. Stidham completed 60.6% of his passes for 496 yards and two touchdown passes, finishing with an 87.7 passer rating. He took seven sacks in those two games and was sacked five times against the Raiders.

Uncertainty at QB Biggest Unsolved Mystery After Roller Coaster 2023 Campaign

The Broncos ended its first season under Payton with an 8-9 record. Losing to the Raiders removed all hope of the team finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2016.

Broncos had a rollercoaster of a season First six games: 1-5

Next five games: 5-0

Final six games: 2-4 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) January 8, 2024

Denver must face the music heading into the 2024 offseason with questions galore at the game’s most valuable position.

Stidham should receive consideration for the starting job as he will enter his second season in Payton’s system. DiNucci will likely stay on the practice squad or be called upon to back up Stidham. He is a solid depth piece under Payton with some NFL starting experience.

Or the veteran head coach could go in an entirely different direction and draft a young gunslinger. The Broncos possess the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Tankathon.

There is some flexibility in what the team could do under center entering Payton’s second year in charge.