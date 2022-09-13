NFL Analyst Sounds Off on Nathaniel Hackett’s Late Game Decision Making

Closing out the first week of the NFL season, we all witnessed an entertaining game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. If you were cheering for the Broncos, you probably had your hands on your head in disbelief for half of the game followed by confusion from newly hired head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was put in the perfect scenario to end the game. Denver got the ball back with 4:02 left in the game, only down one point in the place where Wilson has 22 career game-winning drives. The Broncos also had three timeouts.

The Broncos started their final drive on their own 22-yard line and needed to get into field goal range. Kicker Brandon McManus tweeted after the game that he needed the offense to get to the opposing 46-yard line.

46 yard line left hash was my line to get to. They got it there. Need to make the kick — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) September 13, 2022

This meant that the Wilson’s offense needed to go just 34 yards to get into field goal range for McManus. That’s still a 64-yard attempt.

In the first 2:02 minutes of the drive, Denver’s offense only moved the ball 18 yards. After moving backwards on the next couple of plays, the Broncos found themselves in a horrific third and fourteen scenario. With a little swing pass to running back Javonte Williams, the second-year back forced his way to the Seattle 46-yard line with 1:03 left on the clock.

It was now fourth-down with five yards to go. Instead of putting the ball in Wilson’s $242 million dollar hands, Hackett decided to run the clock all of the way down to 20 seconds and give McManus a shot at kicking the game winner from 64 yards out.

The only remaining player from the Super Bowl 50 roster, would miss the kick causing the Broncos to fall short to the Seahawks.

Not the Smartest Idea from Hackett

Former NFL quarterback, analyst, and radio host for Seattle Sports 710, Brock Huard had some strong words against Hackett’s decision making.

While joining “Schlereth and Evans,” on 104.3 The Fan in Denver, Huard said the decision was “The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” Huard continued, “Why did you not play with a little tempo? Why did you not pick up the pace? Why did you play as if you were playing against Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes on the other side?”

Huard was also confused at how Hackett managed the final two minutes, “Give yourself more opportunities with three time outs. To play the way they did in the final two minutes was mind boggling. You played right into the Seahawks hands. Absolutely ridiculous. If you’re a Broncos fan you should be fuming.”

Peyton Manning and Shannon Sharpe Were Confused

During the “Manning Cast” last night with Peyton and Eli Manning, the fellas were joined by hall of fame Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe. In the final two minutes of the game, Peyton and Sharpe began to start cheering for their Broncos.

When Denver got to fourth down, Peyton was saying call a timeout and doing the timeout gesture as well.

Peyton Manning would have handled the final minute different than Denver did…. pic.twitter.com/yRqlxjFDQ3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

When the kicking unit came onto the field, Peyton then mentioned in disbelief that the Broncos are going to kick it. Sharpe responded loudly with, “Kick what!”

Even though McManus has the leg to make a field goal from 60 or more yards, he is now one for five in field goals beyond 60 yards.

In fact, only two players have ever made a field goal from at least 64 yards, Matt Prater and Justin Tucker.