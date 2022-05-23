Former Broncos 3rd Round Pick Arrested for Fight at Airport: Report

Former Denver Broncos third-round pick Brendan Langley has been arrested and charged with simple assault following a fight at Newark Liberty International Airport with a United Airlines employee, according to TMZ.

Langley claims the employee threw the first punch per TMZ.

Multiple videos of the fight were shared on Twitter.

In the videos, the employee and the passenger can be seen trading blows. At one point, the employee falls to the ground and blood is visible on his face. Surprisingly, he still gets back up and confronts the passenger.

“I’m not the one. He works at the airport, and he assaults me. I don’t care what you saw,” Langley says on video.

United Airlines issued the following statement per Jennifer Smith and Jack Newman of The Daily Mail:

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

A Look Back at Langley’s Time With the Broncos

The Broncos selected Langley in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he appeared in 11 games. He played 108 defensive snaps and made three combined tackles.

In addition, Langley was a contributor on special teams. He returned six kicks for 183 yards.

In his second season, Langley played a minimized role. He did not play a single defensive snap, and he appeared in only five games. He saw some action as a return man, once again. He returned four kicks for 61 yards.

During the offseason, Langley transitioned from cornerback to wide receiver. He had two receptions for 14 yards during the preseason. However, he did not make the 53-man roster, and he was waived.

Langley was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks in the 2020 XFL draft. He eventually got NFL another opportunity, as he was signed to the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, his contract expired after only 20 days, and he was not re-signed by the team.

The Calgary Stampeders of the CFL signed Langley on February 28.

Evaluating the Broncos’ 2017 Draft Class

Let’s take a quick look at the Broncos’ 2017 draft class. Here is the full list of the players the team selected:

-Round 1(20th overall): OT Garett Bolles

-Round 2(51st overall): DE DeMarcus Walker

-Round 3(82nd overall): WR Carlos Henderson

-Round 3(101st overall): CB Brendan Langley

-Round 5(145th overall): TE Jake Butt

-Round 5(172nd overall): WR Isaiah McKenzie

-Round 6(203rd overall: RB De’Angelo Henderson

-Round 7(253rd overall): QB Chad Kelly

In total, the Broncos selected eight players. As of today, Bolles is the only player remaining on the team. Furthermore, only three players have appeared in at least 17 NFL games (Bolles, Walker, McKenzie), and only three players are still in the NFL today (Bolles, Walker, McKenzie).

The Broncos’ front office had plenty of draft capital to work with; they had eight total picks, including two third-round picks. With that in consideration, there is no question that the 2017 class is one of the most underwhelming in recent memory.