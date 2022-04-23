Ex-Broncos DE Becoming a Breakout Star in the USFL

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Carlo Kemp has been a standout player in the early days of the USFL.

After going undrafted in 2021, Kemp signed with the Green Bay Packers. He was waived a few months later, and he spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad. The Broncos released Kemp on January 3.

Besides his brief stint with the Broncos, Kemp has a strong connection to The Centennial State. Kemp was a star at Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado and was the state’s number one recruit in 2016, according to 247 Sports.

Kemp is also the nephew of former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano and former Broncos outside linebackers coach John Pagano.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Kemp Has Been a Game-Wrecker for the Pittsburgh Maulers

Kemp was selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL Draft. Last week, Kemp made his USFL debut and he had a strong performance. Kemp recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

On Saturday, April 23, Kemp was a game-wrecker once again. Kemp had a big strip-sack in the second quarter; the fumble was returned by Jaylon McClain-Sapp for a touchdown.

Kemp finished the game with 8 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The 2020 XFL season produced many NFL players, including Taylor Heinicke, Donald Parham and P.J. Walker. So, some USFL players will likely get an opportunity to make an NFL roster following the season.

If Kemp maintains this level of play, he should be one of the most desirable USFL free agents on the market.

At age 24, he is still young in football years. In fact, he is younger than some of the prospects in this year’s 2022 draft class. Quarterback prospect D’Eriq King, whom the Broncos met with, is older than Kemp.

The Broncos could use some extra depth on the defensive line, and Kemp could be a nice training camp addition.

3 Other Former Broncos Play for the Maulers

Kemp is not the only former Broncos player suiting up for the Pittsburgh Maulers. He has three teammates whom have been on the Broncos’ roster at some point.

Wide receiver Branden Mack went undrafted in 2021, and was quickly signed by the Broncos. Ultimately, Mack did not make the final roster, and the Broncos cut him that August.

Mack did not appear in the Maulers’ first game, as he was on the team’s practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster prior to Saturday’s game, and he hauled in one of his three targets for 12 yards.

Punter Max Duffy spent less than a month with the Broncos in 2021. Duffy is averaging 39.1 yards per punt. He has one touchback and one punt inside the 20.

Offensive lineman Nico Falah is the final Mauler with ties to the Broncos. Falah was on the Broncos’ roster from 2018 to 2020, however, he struggled with injuries and did not play a single regular-season snap.

Unfortunately, injuries are a problem for Falah, once again, as he is currently dealing with an Achilles injury.