Broncos Free Agent Quarterback Signing Called an ‘Overpay’

Jarrett Stidham, the Broncos’ 2023 off-season backup quarterback signing, was called an overpay by Mile High Huddle’s Bob Morris. Stidham signed a two-year deal worth $10 million that features $5 million in guarantees.

“This really strikes me as the coaching staff really wanting a particular quarterback and, thus, the front office giving him a deal to ensure he’s brought on board,” Morris prefaced before saying, “However, when compared to other QBs who signed to be backups around the NNFL thus far, this was quite an overpay for Stidham.”

Morris referenced two other backup QBs who were recently signed in giving perspective on his bearish opinion of the Stidham pact.

“Sam Darnold took less guaranteed money to be a backup (one year/$4.5M/$3.5M gtd), and P.J. Walker, whom the Carolina Panthers didn’t tender as a restricted free agent, has started more games than Stidham and might have signed for less money,” Morris wrote.

Overall, Morris gave the signing a “D” grade and criticized Denver for giving Stidham so much guaranteed money. “I can understand the Broncos not wanting to add a veteran who some might think has a legitimate chance to start, but I wouldn’t have paid Stidham $5M in full guarantees,” Morris wrote. “While it’s not a lot of money, it’s still more than I would give to a player with a small sample size of work.”

Jarrett Stidham Excited to Play With ‘Mastermind’ on Broncos

Stidham was highly complimentary of newly-hired Broncos head coach Sean Payton during an interview with team reporter Sydney Jones on March 16 — going as far as to call the 59-year-old a “mastermind.”

The Auburn product told Jones he signed with Denver specifically to play for Payton.

“I think the main thing was coach Payton,” Stidham said. “I’ve been a huge fan of him and his time in New Orleans from when I was a little kid whenever he was coaching Drew Brees throughout the years. Really, that was probably the main reason – getting to play under him and getting to work with him every day, I’m very, very excited about that.”

Stidham shared confidence in the broncos getting things on the right track after six straight losing seasons.

“Just things are going in the right direction here and excited to be part of it,” Stidham said.

Jarrett Stidham as Raiders Starter Never the Plan

Raider Maven’s Hondo Carpenter dropped some truth bombs about Las Vegas’ plan at quarterback after Derek Carr was released on February 14 — relaying that Stidham starting for Las Vegas in 2023 was never the plan.

“I understand fans who maybe like what they see in Jarrett [Stidham] or think he’s cheaper, but when you read the tea leaves on the coach and administration, if they end up going into next year with him as their head guy, I can guarantee you that was not the plan, and they are disappointed,” Carpenter said.

Just Blog Baby’s Keith Ricci had reported on January 5 that a source told him the Raiders were looking avoid Stidham hitting free agency.

“I don’t usually play the sources game, but this one fell in my lap,” Ricci prefaced before saying, “The Raiders have contacted Jarrett Stidham’s agent multiple times regarding a contract, most recently yesterday. Doesn’t mean he’s QB1 in 2023, but Ziegler really wants an extension before he hits open market.”