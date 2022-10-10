Broncos Have Over $71 Million On Injured Reserve List

There has been very little for Denver Broncos’ fans to get excited about thus far in the 2022 campaign. And the long-term outlook this season is becoming more difficult to get too optimistic about.

An already depleted roster saw three major injuries in Week 5’s difficult loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Left tackle Garett Bolles, cornerback Ronald Darby and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer have were all added to the team’s injured reserve list. The trio of IR additions now gives Denver a league-high, thirteen players on the list.

As reported by Mike Klis from Denver’s 9News, the Broncos have over $71 million of salary right now going to players on the injured reserve list.

Broncos basically have $71.5M on their IR list:

*Bolles – $17M

*Simmons, $15.1m

*Gregory – $14m

*Darby, $9.8m

*Patrick, $8.5m

*Compton, $2.25m

*Dulcich, $1.4m

*Javonte Williams, $1.06m

*Ojemudia, $1.04m

*C. Allen, $460k

*Crockett, $455k

Here’s what we know about the injured Denver players as of October 10th.

Garett Bolles

Bolles will need ACL surgery and is out for the season. According to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team is, “working through its options before deciding who will replace him as the new starter.”

Justin Simmons

Justin left the Houston game with a quad injury. He is eligible to return from the IR list in the Week 6 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Randy Gregory

Gregory was placed on IR for his knee injury. He is expected to miss at least four weeks.

Ronald Darby

Coach Hackett reported officially this week that Darby will be out the remainder of the season with an ACL injury. Denver will lean on K’Waun Williams and rookie Damarri Mathis in the absence

Tim Patrick

Tim is out for the season with an ACL injury sustained in an early August practice.

Tom Compton

The lineman has been dealing with a lingering knee injury. Compton may soon add another option to Denver’s offense.

Greg Dulcich

Tight end Greg Dulcich has been nursing an ongoing hamstring injury. The coaching staff hopes the team’s 2022 third-round pick will slowly return to action over the next several days.

Javonte Williams

Denver lost their starting running back for the season with a knee injury in Week 4’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Ojemudia

The cornerback went down with an arm injury in an August practice and is expected to return to the team soon.

Christopher Allen

Allen’s foot injury sustained during his senior season at Alabama has kept him from playing his first year in the National Football League. He was placed on the season-ending IR earlier this year.

Damarea Crockett

Crockett suffered a season-ending knee injury in an early August practice.

Casey Tucker

The offensive lineman was played on season-ending IR in late august due to a right toe injury.

Jacob Bobenmoyer

The long snapper will miss “extended time” according to Denver 9News’ Mike Klis. Bobbenmeyer has a hand/wrist injury.

Denver’s growing injury list compounds the frustration around the team from the overall sluggish start. ESPN reported earlier this week that quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a partially torn lat near his right shoulder in Week 4’s Las Vegas loss. ESPN is also reporting that he is not expected to need surgery on the shoulder and should be ready to play in the Week 6 trip to Los Angeles.