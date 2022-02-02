Broncos Hire New QBs Coach and Passing Game Coordinator: Report

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Klint Kubiak as their new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Broncos are expected to hire former #Vikings OC Klint Kubiak as their news QBs coach and passing game coordinator, sources say. A big hire for new coach Nathaniel Hackett, as Kubiak helped Kirk Cousins have one of his best seasons in 2021 while calling plays in MIN. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2022

Kubiak is a familiar name to many Broncos’ fans. He is the son of former Broncos’ head coach and quarterback Gary Kubiak.

In addition, Klint Kubiak was an offensive assistant for the Broncos from 2016 to 2018.

Last season, Kubiak served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. In his only season as offensive coordinator, the Vikings were 14th in the NFL in points per game.

Following the firing of Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer, Kubiak appeared destined to leave Minnesota. He was a candidate for the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator position.

Kubiak was the quarterbacks coach for the Vikings in 2019 and 2020, and he was very successful in that role. Kirk Cousins had the best statistical seasons of his career with Kubiak as quarterbacks coach. In 2019, Cousins posted a career-high quarterback rating of 107.4. In 2020, Cousins threw a career-high 35 passing touchdowns.

Kubiak Could Kickstart the Broncos’ Passing Game

As a team, the Broncos recorded only 20 passing touchdowns last season; only four teams in the NFL had fewer passing touchdowns (Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars). Furthermore, the Broncos were 19th in the NFL in passing yards.

Denver’s passing game desperately needs a boost. That starts with the quarterback position. However, coaching plays a large factor, as well. For example, the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins had better passing offenses statistically, and neither of those teams had elite quarterback play.

In contrast, the Vikings’ passing game was efficient under Kubiak last season, as they were fifth in the league in quarterback rating.

As passing game coordinator, Kubiak should be able to immediately improve Denver’s passing game.

Kubiak Will Help the Development of a New Quarterback

It’s early in the offseason, and the Broncos have already been connected to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rumors of a potential Russell Wilson trade will likely continue, as well.

If the Broncos can land a superstar quarterback, that would be fantastic. If it does not happen, the Broncos could elect to draft a quarterback with the ninth overall pick such as Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Matt Corral, or Desmond Ridder. They could even trade for a veteran quarterback such as Cousins or Matt Ryan.

In both of those scenarios, Kubiak should be able to aid the development of the team’s starter. He was able to get the most out of a veteran quarterback in Cousins.

In Kubiak’s three seasons in Minnesota, Cousins was selected to two Pro Bowls. Prior to Kubiak’s arrival, Cousins was selected to one Pro Bowl in seven seasons.

He should be able to help the development of 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock, as well, if he remains on the roster. Lock is still only 25 years old, and he has flashed upside in the past.