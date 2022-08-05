Broncos Linked to Former Pro Bowler, 10-Year Veteran: Report

On August 5, the Denver Broncos worked out long snapper Matt Overton, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Overton has appeared in 126 games in his NFL career. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013 with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos’ coaching staff is familiar with Overton. Overton was the long snapper for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017 to 2018. During that time, Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator, and Broncos’ assistant special teams coach Mike Mallory held the same role for the Jaguars.

Last season, Overton played for the Los Angeles Chargers, and he played in all 17 games.

Could the Broncos Move On From Jacob Bobenmoyer?

The Broncos currently have one long snapper on their roster: Jacob Bobenmoyer. Over the last two seasons, he has appeared in every game for the Broncos, and he has played well.

It is noteworthy that the Broncos are showing interest in Overton. It is a sign that they could move on from Bobenmoyer.

From a cap perspective, releasing Bobenmoyer does not have much upside. This season, he carries a cap hit of $895,000, which ranks 26th among long snappers.

In addition, Bobenmoyer is only 25 years old, while Overton is 37 years old. So, Bobenmoyer carries more long-term upside.

On paper, moving on from Bobenmoyer would not make a lot of sense, unless the Broncos acquire a current top-level long snapper such as Morgan Cox or Josh Harris.

New Broncos RB Calls Experience ‘Surreal’

On Wednesday, the Broncos signed running back Max Borghi. Borghi is an undrafted rookie. He will add depth following Damarea Crockett’s season-ending injury.

Borghi is a Broncos fan, and he grew up in Arvada, Colorado.

On Thursday, Borghi called signing with the Broncos “surreal”.

“This is awesome,” Borghi said per team reporter Aric DiLalla. “It’s surreal. I mean obviously to come out here. I grew up in Denver. I’ve been watching the Broncos my whole life and to be out here is a blessing to say the least.”

Borghi played a versatile role at Washington State. He was heavily utilized in the passing game. In fact, he led all FBS running backs in receptions in 2019 (86).

Borghi commented on his versatility.

“Obviously at Washington State … I was a little bit of a receiver, little bit of a running back,” Borghi said per DiLalla. “Caught a lot of passes in my days. I think I’ll fit real well into this system. A lot of toss and outside zone. I feel like I’m a good outside zone runner. Not only that, but all the pass plays, all the different ways they can use me, I believe I can just bring an edge that will definitely help the room out. [With] special teams and every little thing, I’ll do whatever it takes to get on the field. I just want to play, and I want to be in Denver.”

Borghi will have to compete with fellow undrafted rookie running back Tyreik McAllister to make the roster, but Borghi’s versatile skill set could give him the edge.