Madden 23 Ratings Revealed for Broncos RBs

On July 20, EA Sports officially revealed their Madden 23 ratings for every NFL running back. Here are the full overall ratings for the Denver Broncos via EA Sports:

Melvin Gordon III: 83

Javonte Williams: 82

Mike Boone: 67

Damarea Crockett: 59

Broncos RBs Have Surprisingly Low Madden 23 Ratings

Gordon and Williams’s basic statistics were nearly identical last season. Gordon had 203 carries for 918 rushing yards, while Williams had 203 carries for 903 rushing yards. So, it is not surprising that their Madden ratings are this close.

Nevertheless, both players are underrated. Gordon’s rating of 83 overall is tied for 19th among running backs, while Williams’s rating of 82 overall is tied for 21st among running backs.

Last season, Gordon finished 11th in the NFL in rushing yards, and Williams finished 13th.

Williams’s rating is especially surprising. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently conducted a survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players ranking the best running backs in the league. The experts ranked Williams as the 10th-best running back in the NFL.

However, Madden 23 did give Williams his due credit with their break tackle rating. Williams’s break tackle rating of 94 is the third-highest among running backs in the game trailing only Nick Chubb and Jonathan Taylor.

Last season, Williams led the NFL in both broken tackles (31) and rush attempts per broken tackle (6.5).

Boone’s rating of 67 overall is tied for 105th among running backs. That seems too low for him.

Boone has never gotten a chance to play a large role in the NFL, but he has been remarkably efficient in limited action. Across four NFL seasons, Boone has 75 carries for 414 rushing yards; that is a blistering average of 5.52 yards per carry.

Boone’s efficiency has not dropped with a larger workload, either. In 2019, Boone had 17 carries for 148 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Last season, Boone had four carries for 35 yards and two receptions for 22 yards for the Broncos.

Analyst: Jerry Jeudy Needs to Have a Strong Training Camp

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports listed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of eight players who need a strong training camp performance.

Last season, Jeudy had 38 receptions for 467 yards in ten games.

“Jeudy had a statistically pleasing season in 2020 despite some drops along the way,” Edwards wrote. “The most recent campaign was a bit of a setback as he missed six games. Most assume that an upgrade at quarterback will benefit the Alabama product, but he has to live up to his end of the bargain as well. Jeudy was highly thought of in the 2020 NFL Draft but ended up being the third wide receiver selected. Expectations are high but if he is not ready, then Russell Wilson is not going to have any problem spreading the ball around to wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, as well as tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.”

Jeudy came into the league with big expectations after being selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, Jeudy will be in a great position to succeed.