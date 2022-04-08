Broncos Free Agent Melvin Gordon Is In Discussions With An AFC Contender: Report

Free agent running back Melvin Gordon is in discussions with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Free agent RB Melvin Gordon, the top player available at his position, is in discussions with the #Ravens on a potential deal, source said. The #Broncos starter is a person of interest in Baltimore, which still has a need at RB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2022

Gordon has spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Last season, he rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns on 203 carries.

Why Would the Ravens Do This?

From the Ravens’ perspective, this move would make very little sense. The Ravens currently have two very good running backs on their roster right now in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Dobbins and Edwards both missed the entire 2021 season due to injuries, but Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta said that he is confident both players will be back.

DeCosta said he’s confident J. K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will come back and “flourish” this year. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 2, 2022

On the field, Dobbins and Edwards have been outstanding. In 2020, Dobbins led all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.0).

In fact, Dobbins was the first running back to rush for over 800 yards and average at least 6.0 yards per carry in a single season since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Meanwhile, Edwards has been just as impressive statistically. In 2020, he had the highest percentage of runs for first downs or touchdowns in the NFL per PFF.

Highest % of runs for 1st down/TD (RBs): 🔹 Gus Edwards – 31.3%

🔹 Alvin Kamara – 31.0% pic.twitter.com/9Blr8bwgr5 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 7, 2021

Edwards is a physical runner, and he is excellent at picking yards after contact. Entering 2021, Edwards was one of only three players to average 2.6 YAC in each of the previous three seasons (Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb were the other two).

Behind Dobbins and Edwards, the Ravens have Ty’Son Williams, who showed signs of promise in limited action last season. He recorded 269 scrimmage yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

To recap, the Ravens have three quality options at running back already on their roster. So, why would they use cap space to sign Gordon?

Don’t get me wrong. Gordon is a good player, and he can certainly make a positive impact for the right team. However, this deal would not make sense for either side.

The Ravens would be taking away touches from young, productive running backs, and Gordon would have to compete for touches on a crowded depth chart.

The Broncos Are Still Interested In Gordon

On March 27, Broncos’ general manager George Paton said that the Broncos were having ongoing conversations with Gordon and safety Kareem Jackson.

“We have. We’ve spoken with both of their agents. It’s ongoing. We’d love to bring everyone back but we just can’t do it. But we’re still talking with those two really good players.”

The Broncos did, in fact, re-sign Jackson. So, the Broncos could still be in play for Gordon.

It is worth noting that on April 3 Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Gordon switched agents. Gordon had previously been represented by Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo. His new agents are Brian Murphy and Joe Panos of Athletes First.

On paper, Denver remains one of the best destinations for Gordon. Despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams, Gordon was still tied for 16th in the NFL in carries last season (203).

As for the Broncos, they are currently without a clear number two running back. Gordon returning to the Broncos would be a win for both parties.