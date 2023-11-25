Award-Winning SEC Playmaker Projected to Broncos in Latest Mock Draft

With the Denver Broncos sitting at 5-5 entering Week 12, their priorities have shifted ahead of the 2024 offseason. Denver might pivot away from picking a quarterback in the NFL Draft based on the improved play of Russell Wilson.

The Broncos could select an elite playmaker to boost the offense in their second season under Sean Payton. One draft analyst has Denver using their first-round selection on a tight end in next year’s draft.

In his November 25 mock draft, Ian Valentino of Pro Football Network had the Broncos drafting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

“Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is as unique as pass catchers come, boasting excellent athleticism for a 6’4″, 240-pounder. Regardless of whether Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy stay in Denver beyond the immediate future, Bowers is a foundational piece to build around. One could argue he’s a top-five player in this class,” Valentino wrote.

Bowers was the third pass catcher selected after Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers.

The Georgia star was named First-team All-SEC in back-to-back seasons from 2021-22. Through nine games in 2023, Bowers has caught 51 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

Bowers became the first Georgia player to win the John Mackey Award in 2022. The annual award is given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

During his award-winning campaign, Bowers led his team with 63 catches for 942 yards and seven touchdowns as the Bulldogs won their second straight title.

College Football Analyst Reveals Thoughts on Brock Bowers: ‘Maybe the Best I’ve Ever Seen’

Bowers could become a significant piece in Payton’s offense if the tight end slips to Denver in the draft.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum felt Bowers “just has everything” during his November 16 appearance on “SEC Football With Wes Blankenship.”

“We were at a meeting a couple weeks ago for our Saturday show and I was asked about Bowers. I said I think he’s maybe the best I’ve ever seen.”

Finebaum mentioned he was once asked about the difference between Bowers and Kyle Pitts. The Atlanta Falcons made Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bowers is “more memorable” to Finebaum, who noted maybe it’s because “he’s being coached by Kirby Smart, not Dan Mullen.”

“I just think he’s one of the most valuable players I’ve ever seen,” Finebaum reiterated.

Could Brock Bowers Solve Broncos’ Tight End Conundrum?

The Broncos have been dormant at the tight end position within the last decade. Could Bowers buck the team’s troubling trend?

The Georgia star is working against some bad history if Denver selects him. Per Javier Ascoli of Predominantly Orange, the Broncos have not had a tight end with 700-plus receiving yards since Julius Thomas in 2013.

Thomas was named a Pro Bowler when he had 788 yards and 12 touchdowns during that offensively dominant campaign.

Noah Fant was the last tight end drafted by the Broncos in the first round. Denver selected Fant with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2021, the Iowa product had career-highs in starts (16), receptions (68) and touchdowns (4). Despite flashing his potential, he was used as a trade chip. Fant was traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Wilson trade in March 2022.

The Broncos do not have a reliable option at tight end on the roster. Veteran Adam Trautman has just 117 yards on 15 receptions in 10 appearances. Second-year player Greg Dulcich is an explosive option when healthy, but he’s been bogged down by hamstring issues this season.