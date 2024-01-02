4 New Year’s Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2024

Despite defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 16-9 in Week 17, the Denver Broncos still missed the postseason. Being eliminated from playoff contention cannot be how the Broncos envisioned kicking off the new year.

Either way, the Broncos have seen reasonable progress under veteran head coach Sean Payton. Denver can earn its first winning campaign since 2016 with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular season finale.

Payton has established momentum in the Mile High City regardless of the final result in Week 18. Here are four New Year’s resolutions for Payton and the Broncos in 2024.

Settle the Quarterback Situation

Ian Rapoport’s December 27 report regarding the benching of Russell Wilson caused a stir throughout the NFL world. In light of all the outside noise, backup Jarrett Stidham “played with real good poise,” according to Payton in his December 31 postgame remarks.

“You felt experience relative to a guy who hadn’t had as many minutes as some others,” Payton told reporters. “But you certainly didn’t feel that during the course of the game. I thought he was efficient in and out of the huddle. I thought he made some good throws for us. Overall I thought it went pretty good.”

Stidham was solid, albeit unspectacular, as he completed 20-of-32 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Sportswriter Peter King said during his December 29 appearance on Pro Football Talk that he believes Stidham will be the 2024 starter unless he “absolutely stinks.”

There is still an entire offseason to see if King’s prediction comes to fruition. Payton will likely either stick with Stidham or add a familiar face like Jameis Winston in free agency.

Once the regular season finishes, settling the quarterback situation must be the Broncos’ top priority.

Add Defensive Reinforcements to Build on Second-Half Progress

The Broncos fielded one of the NFL’s worst defenses in the first five weeks, punctuated by a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Then, the Broncos became opportunistic on defense, starting in a Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. From Week 6 to Week 12, Denver forced 17 total turnovers, including 10 fumbles and seven interceptions.

In that six-game span, the Broncos allowed 16.5 points per game, down from the 36.2 points it allowed the first five weeks. Overall, Denver has allowed an average of 24.1 points per game in 16 games.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph found a way to make his unit appear competent. Adding reinforcements through free agency or the draft will allow the unit to build upon its progress in the season’s second half.

Figure Out Whether Jerry Jeudy Has a Long-Term Future in Denver

Jeudy caught three receptions for 54 yards against the Chargers, with 41 of those yards coming off one reception with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.

The fourth-year receiver failed to make much of an impact despite the absence of leading pass wideout Courtland Sutton. Jeudy has just 51 receptions for 679 yards and a touchdown in 15 games this season, including 10 starts.

He has not reached the 100-yard receiving mark since Week 18 of the 2022 campaign versus the Chargers.

The Alabama product has failed to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a season in his career and has not lived up to his first-round status. It has not mattered who was under center this year, as Jeudy has struggled to find consistent production.

Payton has to decide this offseason if the dynamic and speedy playmaker has a future in Denver. Or the veteran coach decides a change of scenery is the better solution for Jeudy.

Make the Playoffs in the 2024 Season

Denver was eliminated on New Year’s Eve with one week left in the 2023 regular season.

The fact the Broncos remained in playoff contention following a dismal 1-5 start was a testament to Payton and the coaching staff.

The Broncos nearly became the fourth team to make the NFL postseason after starting 1-5. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots ended Denver’s long-shot playoff hopes after a 26-23 loss on December 24.

Making the postseason in Payton’s second season will be a tall task. However, building off a strong finish following the one-win start could carry over into 2024.

With more consistent play on offense, a playoff trip should be a realistic scenario, given how close the Broncos came in 2023.