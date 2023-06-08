Broncos Linked as Potential Landing Spot for Star RB: Report

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been one of the hottest names related to trade and release rumors in the NFL this off-season. Social media speculation continued on June 8, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Vikings told Cook he would be released or traded by June 9.

According to Schefter, the Denver Broncos are one of the teams potentially in pursuit of the four-time Pro Bowl running back along with the Miami Dolphins. Heavy’s Matt Lombardo initially learned of the Broncos’ interest in Cook on June 7.

“There likely will be others (teams pursuing Cook), but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks,” Schefter tweeted.

Schefter clarified that if the Vikings can’t find a trade suitor by June 9, Minnesota plans to release Cook. If he is released, the Vikings owe Cook $2 million this year.

The prospect of Cook in Denver would likely be a welcome one by Broncos Country, especially since he has established himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL.

Despite tearing his ACL as a rookie in 2017, he came back in 2018. Ever since then, he’s put up stats that are among the best in the NFL.

In 73 games across six years in Minnesota, Cook notched 5,993 yards on 1,282 attempts (4.7 yards per carry) and 47 rushing touchdowns. He is also a notable pass-catching threat, hauling in 221 receptions for 1,794 yards (8.1 yards per reception) and five touchdowns across the same time frame.

Broncos Insider Discusses Dalvin Cook News

Adding to the conversation, Denver7’s Troy Renck tweeted about the Cook news on June 8. Renck said none of his sources have told him the Broncos are interested in Cook, but that the team could make a move for the running back if they really wanted to.

“I haven’t heard of Denver having interest,” Renck said. “But I never say never this offseason. Cook will have suitors.”

A six-year veteran but still just 27 years old, Cook has the ability to elevate any backfield. He’s posted four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including a career-best 2020 season in which he posted more than 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Broncos haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay, who did so in 2018 and 2019.

How Realistic is it for the Broncos to Sign Dalvin Cook?

Despite Cook’s talent and availability, the Broncos are still just a team with interest.

That interest might only go so far because Denver already has running back Javonte Williams. He tore three ligaments in his right knee last October, but is gearing up for a return in 2023.

In fact, Williams is ahead of his scheduled comeback. New Broncos head coach Sean Payton told the media on May 13 that he expects Williams to be ready for the start of training camp, and that the hope is Williams will avoid the PUP list.

Williams even participated in organized team activities on May 25 in a limited capacity, further signaling he could be ready for the start of the season.

Plus, the team has already signed a notable running back this off-season: Samaje Perine, who put up 681 total yards and six touchdowns in what was mostly a backup role with the Cincinnati Bengals last year.

Money could also be a factor in the Broncos’ potential pursuit for Cook. The Broncos signed edge rusher Frank Clark to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million on June 8, per Schefter.

Prior Clark’s signing, DenverSports.com’s Andrew Mason said that Denver had almost $8 million available in cap space. Given Clark’s guaranteed salary of $5.5 million (with the possibility of an additional $2 million in incentives), Mason said cap space now makes it more difficult for the Broncos to land Cook.

“If the Broncos want to pursue Dalvin Cook, they have a bit of rearranging to do,” Mason tweeted.