Broncos Talked Extensively With QB Prospect: Report

The Denver Broncos had extensive talks with quarterback prospect D’Eriq King following Miami’s Pro Day, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, King has also received interest from the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens.

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is drawing increased interest from NFL teams with an emphasis on his quarterback skills. The Manvel graduate worked out privately for New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge, is scheduled for the Texans’ local prospect day on April 8, had a Zoom meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, and talked extensively with the Denver Broncos following the Miami Pro Day workout along with other NFL teams, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

King Is a Dynamic Dual-Threat QB

In 2018, King had a monster season at Houston. He threw 36 touchdowns in 11 games, which was tied for sixth in the FBS trailing only Dwayne Haskins, Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Garnder Minshew, and Will Grier. In addition, he rushed for 14 touchdowns, which was the fifth-most among quarterbacks.

In 2019, King broke the FBS record for the most consecutive games with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Houston Cougars QB D'Eriq King has set the FBS record for most consecutive games with a pass TD and rush TD in 15 straight games. He breaks a tie with Tim Tebow for the longest streak in FBS history. pic.twitter.com/Wziam3NOBh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2019

However, he decided to redshirt the season after four games. After the season, he transferred to Miami.

At Miami, King flashed the dual-threat ability that made him successful at Houston. In 11 games, he recorded 27 total touchdowns.

Unfortunately, King appeared in only three games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

As a prospect, King offers some great upside as a dual-threat quarterback. He is elusive with the ball in his hands:

Oh, y'all were trying to to tackle D'Eriq King? Adorable (via @ESPNCFB)pic.twitter.com/lWEh1IdUBi — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) October 27, 2018

He can also beat defenders with pure speed:

D'Eriq King breaks loose for 56 yards 👀 pic.twitter.com/rqY9ehvqv3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 11, 2020

Landing in the right situation will be the biggest determinant of King’s success in the NFL. He needs a coaching staff that will tailor their offense to him when he is on the field.

Questions Surrounding King

Two common concerns surrounding King are his age and his performance against top-level competition. King will turn 25 years old in August, so he is older than most of the quarterbacks in this draft class.

Additionally, King’s play has declined at times against the best teams in college football. He struggled to get Miami’s offense going against #1 Alabama last season. Miami lost that game 13-44, and King finished with 189 total yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

In 2020, King completed only 12 out of 28 passes for 121 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions against #1 Clemson.

To be fair, it is a stretch to solely blame King for Miami’s performance in those two games. Miami’s offensive line struggled against both Clemson and Alabama, and their run game was nonexistent.

Against Clemson, King was sacked four times. In addition, he was responsible for 84 of Miami’s 89 rushing yards. Miami’s other ball carriers had a total of only five rushing yards on 11 carries.

The Broncos currently have two backup quarterback options in Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson, but King offers a higher ceiling than Rypien or Johnson.

King is projected to be a late Day 3 pick. He is ranked 332nd overall on PFF’s big board.