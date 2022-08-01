Former Broncos QB Waived By Texans: Report

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Kevin Hogan has been waived by the Houston Texans per the NFL transaction wire.

Hogan was claimed off waivers by the Broncos on September 2, 2018. He spent the season on the Broncos’ roster, but he did not see the field.

During the offseason, the Broncos re-signed him. Hogan played extensively for the Broncos during the preseason, but he did not play his best football. Against the San Francisco 49ers, he completed five out of 15 passes for 40 yards and an interception.

As a result, Hogan did not make the initial 53-man roster, and he was waived. In November 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Hogan to their practice squad.

In 2021, he joined the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. Hogan played one game for the Titans logging seven offensive snaps.

The Texans signed Hogan in May. Following his release, they now have three quarterbacks on their active roster: Davis Mills, Kyle Allen, and Jeff Driskel.

Broncos: Hogan Was a Fifth-Round Pick

In college, Hogan played at Stanford. As a senior, he threw for 2,867 yards, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games.

Many draft experts projected him to be a backup in the NFL. In their scouting report, Bleacher Report compared him to veteran Brain Hoyer.

“Hogan’s mechanics are nothing to write home about, and won’t be discussed as positives, but he has an uncanny ability to get the job done despite having a cumbersome throwing motion,” they wrote. “Stanford’s 36 wins during his run speak to this ability. Whether you like quarterback wins as a stat or not, Hogan is a winner. He’s a fiery competitor whom coaches and teammates love.”

Meanwhile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein graded him as a “priority undrafted free agent”.

“Hogan has the size, mobility and quarterback’s demeanor that could interest a team on the third day of the draft,” Zierlein wrote. “He doesn’t have the arm that many teams look for and his intermediate and deep accuracy still need work. Hogan will need time and coaching to try and improve his mechanics and footwork if he wants to have a shot to be an NFL backup.”

Hogan was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. However, he did not make the team’s 53-man roster.

Subsequently, the Cleveland Browns signed him to their practice squad.

Hogan Played in Eight Games for the Browns

Hogan eventually got an opportunity to play. He made his first appearance on October 23, 2016 against the Bengals. In that game, he threw for 100 yards and two interceptions, but he also rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown. After that, he would go on to make three brief appearances in 2016.

In 2017, Hogan received significant playing time. Across four games, he threw for 517 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 71 yards.

In 2018, he was traded to the Washington Commanders. The Commanders cut him, and he was claimed by the Broncos.