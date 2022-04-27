Broncos Reach Final Decision on Melvin Gordon: Report

The Denver Broncos have made a final decision on Melvin Gordon’s future with the team.

As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Tuesday, April 26, Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos. The Baltimore Ravens were the only other NFL team to show significant interest in Gordon during free agency.

The 29-year-old has spent the past two seasons in Denver as the team’s starting running back.

“Breaking: FA RB Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the #Broncos, per source.

A 2x Pro Bowler w/the #Chargers, Gordon — who just turned 29 — tallied 1,904 yards and 20 TDs his last two seasons, both with Denver. (Melvin also visited the #Ravens.) Huge get for Russell Wilson,” says Schultz.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is for one year and $5 million.

“Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is re-signing with Denver, as the two sides have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $5M, source said,” says Rapoport. “A key move before the draft.”

Gordon initially joined the Broncos as a free agent during the 2020 offseason. Since signing with the Broncos, he has started 26 games, including all 16 of his appearances last season.

Although Gordon technically served as the Broncos’ starting running back last season, Javonte Williams split time with the veteran back. Gordon carried 203 times for 918 yards and eight touchdowns in comparison to Williams’ 203 carries for 903 yards and four touchdowns.

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was teammates with Gordon for one season at the University of Wisconsin back in 2011. Needless to say, Wilson gave a nod of approval following reports of Gordon’s re-signing.

With Gordon back in the fold, the Broncos have one less position of need to address during the 2022 NFL draft. Denver’s first selection will be at No. 64 at the end of the second round.

Despite Gordon having eight seasons of wear-and-tear on his body, the veteran back ranked as one of the top players at his position during the 2021 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon posted a 77.8 offensive grade and an 83.4 rushing grade last season.

Among running backs with at least 100 snaps, Gordon ranked 13th among all running backs in offensive grade and eighth in rushing grade.

Considering Williams will be entering just his second season and Gordon has served as a starting back since entering the league back in 2014, one can expect the latter to shift to more of a complimentary role rather than a split-duty one.