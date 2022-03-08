Broncos Players React to Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world on Tuesday, March 8, by trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. In exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, the Broncos sent the Seahawks two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant, according to Allan Bell of CBS SportsLine.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the players’ reactions to the news.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Jerry Jeudy Reacted to Both the Rodgers and Wilson News

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had similar reactions to many Broncos fans over the course of this busy news morning.

He reacted with disappointment when the news broke that Aaron Rodgers would return to the Green Bay Packers.

😒 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022

A little over an hour later, the news broke that the Broncos were acquiring Wilson, and Jeudy reacted with two tweets:

Oh we lit 🔥 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022

😁 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton reacted to the news with a SpongeBob GIF that said “perfect”.

I was surprised that the Broncos managed to keep both Jeudy and Sutton in the Wilson trade. Next season, the Broncos’ passing offense has immense potential, as Wilson will have Jeudy, Sutton, K.J. Hamler, and Tim Patrick at wide receiver.

More Broncos React

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles simply tweeted “W”, and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson responded “exactly that”.

W — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) March 8, 2022

Exactly that. — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) March 8, 2022

Running back Melvin Gordon III, who is set to become a free agent, called Wilson his “brother for life”. Wilson and Gordon played college football together at Wisconsin in 2011. Wilson was a senior, and Gordon was a freshman.

My brother 4 Life….. let's see how this turn out https://t.co/YHSW6UtXVU — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 8, 2022

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb shared a photo of him and Wilson in 2014. Wilson played three seasons at NC State before transferring to Wisconsin, while Chubb spent his entire four-year college career at NC State.

Shelby Harris and Drew Lock React

Shelby Harris, who was traded to the Seahawks, reacted to the news on Twitter, as well.

😢 — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 8, 2022

Harris will certainly be missed by Broncos fans. He spent five years with the team. He played at an elite level in 2018 and 2020. In 2018, he had a PFF grade of 90.0, while in 2020, he had a PFF grade of 88.3. Harris should be a valuable contributor for the Seahawks next season.

Mike Klis of 9news reported that he spoke to Harris, and Harris called the trade “tough”.

It’s tough. I loved Denver. Denver really gave me a chance. It’s tough, really tough but you have to stay positive. Things happen for a reason so you have to stay positive. I’m excited for what’s to come. But it’s tough right now.

Klis also reported that he spoke with quarterback Drew Lock, who was also traded to the Seahawks, and Lock declined to comment and wanted to talk to family and friends first.

Talked to Drew Lock. He declined comment, saying he wanted to talk to family members and close friends to process the trade before he speaks publicly.

I'll say this for Lock: No Broncos player got beat up more the past 2 years but he was always professional with press. #9sports https://t.co/oZlc3zUCbJ — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 8, 2022

With Wilson gone and backup quarterback Geno Smith hitting free agency, Lock has a clearer path to playing time in Seattle. I actually listed him as one of the winners of the trade.