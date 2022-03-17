Broncos: Russell Wilson’s Goal Is to Play 10-12 More Years

The Denver Broncos officially introduced their new quarterback Russell Wilson at a press conference on Wednesday, March 16.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

Wilson Came to the Broncos to Win

During his introduction, Wilson emphasized that he came to the Broncos to win.

“I came here for one reason. I came here for one reason, and that’s to win. That’s what I believe in.”

The Seattle Seahawks finished last in the NFC West last season with a 7-10 record. Their roster simply lacked the talent to compete with the top teams in the conference.

Nevertheless, Wilson is a competitive player. Last season, he fought back from a finger injury that required surgery, and he had another strong statistical season recording 3,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions in 14 games.

In Denver, Wilson will have a much better shot at competing for a title. Denver’s defense was among the league’s best last season, and they added edge rusher Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones in free agency.

On offense, Wilson will have plenty of weapons in wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams.

Wilson’s goal is to play 10 or 12 more years

Looking at the future, Wilson said his goal is to play 10-12 more years and win three or four more Super Bowls.

“My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that’s the plan. That’s the mindset. That’s why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.”

Wilson is known for being ambitious. He is currently 33 years old, and only four quarterbacks in NFL history have started a game at age 43 or older (Tom Brady, Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon, Steve DeBerg).

Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Playing at age 45 is rare, but Wilson might have the talent to pull it off.

Wilson also noted in that quote that he wants to finish his career in Denver, which shows Wilson’s commitment to the franchise. The Broncos should be set at quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Wilson Consulted Peyton Manning

Wilson said he spoke to former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning before waiving his no-trade clause. According to Wilson, Manning spoke highly of the organization.

“The biggest thing was that this is a winning organization. That was the biggest thing. I want to win. Obviously we know that from the outside perspective, but when you’re internal and living it every day as a quarterback and you have this look to every day and people to lead you, you want to make sure [of] that question — and without a doubt. He loves it here and still lives here today.”

Manning is one of the greatest players in franchise history. He might factor into the team’s future, as well.

In January, Woody Paige of The Denver Gazette reported that Manning was included in a group that would bid for the Broncos.