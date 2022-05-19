Broncos: Russell Wilson Close to Becoming Youngest QB to Achieve Historic Feat

Next season, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson can make NFL history.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, Wilson can become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.

At the moment, only the following four quarterbacks have beaten all 32 teams: Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady.

Wilson Needs Victories Over the Seahawks and Chargers

Wilson has defeated 30 out of the league’s 32 teams during his career. He only needs victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers.

Obviously, Wilson had spent his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks, until being traded to the Broncos in March. Therefore, he has not gotten the opportunity to beat them, yet. Wilson will get an opportunity to get his first win over his former team in Week 1.

Wilson has only played against the Chargers twice in his career.

Wilson and the Seahawks suffered a 21-30 loss to the Chargers on September 14, 2014. Tight end Antonio Gates led the way for the Chargers with three receiving touchdowns. Wilson completed 17 out of 25 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson lost his second matchup against the Chargers 17-25 on November 4, 2018. Current Bronco Melvin Gordon III had a big game for the Chargers posting 123 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Wilson completed 26 out of 39 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception; he also rushed for 41 yards.

Wilson will get two opportunities to get a victory over the Chargers this season. The Broncos will play them in Week 6 and Week 17.

Wilson Can Become the Youngest QB in NFL History to Beat All 32 Teams

Not only does Wilson have an opportunity to beat all 32 teams, but Breech notes that Wilson can become the youngest quarterback to ever do it.

“The one notable aspect of Wilson joining the club is that he would be the youngest player to ever gain membership. Wilson could join the club at age 33 or 34. The quarterback’s birthday is on Nov. 29, so if he beats the Seahawks in Week 1 and Chargers in Week 6, he’d be 33 when it happens. On the other hand, if he loses to the Chargers in Week 6, but beats them in Week 17, he’d be 34. Either way, he’ll set the record. The youngest QB to join the club was Manning, who did it at age 38.”

Given the Seahawks’ present roster and the fact that he will face the Chargers twice, Wilson has an excellent shot at accomplishing this feat this season. If he somehow fails to beat either team, he is still a virtual lock to become the youngest to accomplish it considering he has four years to pass Manning.

Breech also offered another interesting statistic; Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Aaron Rodgers are the only active quarterbacks to have beaten at least 30 teams.

Although Flacco is still in the league, he is a long shot to join the club, as he is currently the backup quarterback for the New York Jets.

For Rodgers to join the club, he would have to leave the Green Bay Packers at some point.