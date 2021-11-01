Broncos’ S Justin Simmons Reveals How Defense Pulled It Together After Offensive Implosion

Denver’s stud safety Justin Simmons, showed his star-status when it mattered most in his team’s crucial 17-10 win over Washington.

The Broncos’ one-time All-Pro took home two interceptions as Ed Donatell’s defense propelled Denver to their first victory in five weeks. In a scrappy contest, the AFC West team prevailed over the Football Team in part to Simmons’ dominant performance.

The former Boston College product made arguably the game-winning play with 49 seconds remaining, picking off a Taylor Heinicke pass destined for Terry McLaurin in the end zone.

Sparing the Offense’s Blushes

Although Denver’s offense did its best to give the game away, Simmons’ unit held out thanks to strong secondary play and a fierce pass rush. Despite justification for it, there was no fury or self-pity after the offense lost a late fumble, forcing the defense to make one final stop.

“Obviously you expect the game to be over, but stuff happens,” Simmons told reporters postgame. “What are you going to do? Go out there and say, “We’re not supposed to be out here?” You automatically are setting yourself up for failure. That’s the type of stuff I felt as a defense, I was really proud of the way that we kind of answered the bell. Guys got back out there and there were no long faces.

“Obviously upset you had to, but no long faces, no thinking we couldn’t do it. But hey, you guys want to go win the football game, it’s on us. As the defense, go out there and win it. And I was just proud of our guys. Our rush did a heck of a job. I thought our coverage was solid, a few mishaps but we’ll get those cleaned up.”

Simmons: Front Seven

Simmons was effusive in his praise of Denver’s front seven who were missing its two franchise faces, in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. In their place, Dre’Mont Jones and Malik Reed performed in a vein you’d expect of the more experienced duo — combining for 3.5 sacks. Thanks to Reed’s sack in the game’s final seconds, Washington’s task was inevitably insurmountable.

Malik Reed with another clutch sack pic.twitter.com/cDvnpyBOwr — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 31, 2021

“I just want to start by saying I think our front seven did a heck of a job today,” Simmons said. “Obviously in the rushing game, like in sacks, but also in the run defense, and some things that spilled over. I thought our linebackers did great too. [ILB] Kenny [Young] getting in there, [ILB] Baron [Browning] getting in there.

“There are a few things communication-wise that weren’t perfect, but I just wanted to make sure I got up here, and I’m sure there’s going to be a question about it, but give them the credit that they deserve because I thought they played a heck of a game today.”

Simmons isn’t getting ahead of himself after the win. There are no bold proclamations, nor comparisons to greats of yesteryear. Rather, an urgency, an unbridled desire to carry this winning mentality forward into Dallas and beyond.

“By no means was it perfect,” Simmons admitted. “They had some good drives down the field. When it came down to get down there and hold them to a field goal and [DE] Shelby [Harris] and ‘Dre’ (DE Dre’Mont Jones) had two big field goal blocks, that obviously helped us. There was a lot of good stuff there and that’s the type of stuff we’ll have to build on and continue getting better at.”

Make no mistake, at 4-4, Denver’s season is well and truly alive.

