Broncos Sign Ex-Jets WR to Practice Squad: Report

The Denver Broncos have signed former New York Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith to their practice squad, according to Heavy NFL reporter Matt Lombardo.

The #Broncos have signed WR Vyncint Smith to the practice squad today, per his agent @NFLAgentAdam. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) September 5, 2022

Smith is the third wide receiver to join the Broncos’ practice squad joining Kendall Hinton and Darrius Shepherd.

Smith has game-breaking speed. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day in 2018. He adds more depth for the Broncos at a critical position.

Broncos: A Quick Look at Smith

Smith began his NFL career with the Houston Texans in 2018. They signed him as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in seven games recording five receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown on ten targets.

In 2019, he was waived by the Texans and signed to their practice squad. In September, the Jets signed him off the practice squad to their active roster.

Smith ended up playing a significant role for the Jets in 2019. He played in 13 games logging a career-high 318 offensive snaps. For the season, he had 17 receptions for 225 yards; he also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Smith also spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Jets, but he played a reduced role on offense. Across two seasons, he played only 79 total offensive snaps, and he was targeted a total of four times.

In January 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Smith to a reserve/future contract. However, he did not make the 53-man roster, and he was released.

Russell Wilson Wanted the Broncos to Draft WR Montrell Washington

With Tim Patrick out, the Broncos’ young wide receivers will get opportunities to take on larger roles. Rookie Montrell Washington, in particular, is a player to watch. He has been building positive buzz throughout training camp.

Quarterback Russell Wilson actually played a role in Washington’s selection. During a press conference on September 1, Wilson discussed evaluating the wide receivers in the 2022 draft class with general manager George Paton.

“There are so many talented players in the draft every year,” Wilson said. “I love watching the guys. I love watching the receivers, the tight ends, running backs, and the lineman, too. I will never forget going into his office. He says, ‘Hey, come on in. I want to show you some clips. I have a bunch of receiver clips and stuff.’ We watched every single receiver. Literally. When I say every single receiver, we watched every single receiver for about a good hour and a half, two hours. We watched every single guy, and then we came across this guy named [WR] Montrell Washington. We looked at each other like, ‘He may be the one.’ Sure enough. Obviously, [General Manager] George [Paton] and his team have done an amazing job finding great talent, and how they pick these guys—it’s been really special.”

When Washington was drafted, many people pointed to his abilities as a return man, and Washington will play a large role on special teams. However, Wilson and the organization clearly value him highly as a wide receiver, as well.