Broncos Sign Ex-Rams Safety: Report

The Denver Broncos have reached a one-year deal with safety J.R. Reed, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

Mike Klis of 9news previously reported that the Broncos were set to meet with Reed.

Reed is the son of former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jake Reed.

Reed Is An Intriguing Young Safety

Reed had a tremendous college career at the University of Georgia. In 2019, he was a first-team Associated Press All-American, and he was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in the nation. The other finalists were LSU’s Grant Delpit and Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah.

Reed went undrafted in 2020, and he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was released by the Jaguars in September of 2020, and he was signed to the Los Angeles Rams‘ practice squad.

The Rams eventually elevated Reed to the active roster, and he appeared in seven games. However, he did not play a single defensive snap, instead, he played a total of 106 special teams snaps.

Last season, Reed played one game for the Rams, then the New York Giants signed him off the Rams’ practice squad. Reed went on to play eight games for the Giants recording 13 combined tackles.

In Denver, Reed will reunite with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero was the Rams’ safeties coach in 2020, and he was the Rams’ secondary coach in 2021.

Reed was a great player in college, but he really has not gotten a great opportunity to prove himself as a safety in the NFL.

He is unproven, but as a player entering his third season, he has some upside.

Will the Broncos re-sign Kareem Jackson?

From the outside looking in, the addition of Reed does not bode well for the possibility of Kareem Jackson returning to the Broncos.

The Broncos now have a few options to take over Jackson’s starting safety spot in Reed, Jamar Johnson, and P.J. Locke.

Nevertheless, there appears to be mutual interest between Jackson and the Broncos.

On March 21, Jackson expressed his interest in returning to the Broncos on Twitter:

I love Denver and all the fans!! I would love to be back!! https://t.co/GcILWyB29h — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) March 21, 2022

During Randy Gregory’s introductory press conference on March 18, Broncos general manager George Paton said the team would like to bring Jackson back.

On March 16, Jackson told Willie McGinest on NFL Total Access that he had been having conversations with the Broncos about a return.

“We’ve been having conversations for the last couple of days, so I mean, I’m definitely looking forward to possibly going back to Denver. Like I said, they are definitely making a ton of moves to turn that roster into a winning roster, and to compete and win right now in that AFC West division. So, definitely excited for my opportunity right now and I definitely would love to go back to Denver.”

With the addition of Reed, it appears the Broncos will rely on their younger players, but I still would not rule out a Jackson return.