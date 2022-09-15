Broncos Sign Veteran as Potential Replacement for Justin Simmons

The Denver Broncos made a roster move on September 14th by signing veteran safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad. Entering his eighth season in the NFL, Harris started his career with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015, but moved his way up to the active roster playing in just four games as a rookie.

From 2016 on, Harris appeared in at least 14 games each season while in Minnesota. In fact, Harris started in all 30 games he appeared in during his final two seasons with the Vikings.

In 2019, Harris had his best year in coverage knocking down 11 passes and intercepting six. The following season, 2020, Harris was third on the team in tackles with 104.

In the offseason of 2021, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles which led to 14 starts combining for 72 tackles and three pass deflections. In March of 2022, Harris signed another one-year deal to stay with the Eagles, was released on August 30, 2022. He was then signed to the practice squad the next day and was released on September 5.

The former Virginia Cavalier, also has plenty of playoff experience. Playing in six playoff games, Harris has 33 tackles and an interception. It’s also no surprise that Harris is connected to Broncos’ general manager George Paton. The second-year general manager was part of the Minnesota front office from 2007-2020.

Justin Simmons Place on IR

Broncos safety and ironman, Justin Simmons will be placed on short-term injured reserve with a quad injury that he suffered during the game against the Seahawks. The All-Pro safety will have to miss a minimum of four games. Simmons, who might be the best defensive player for the Broncos, has started in 66 straight games dating back to 2018.

“It’s hard to replace a guy like Justin Simmons and what he does for our defense and what he does in the locker room and for the team with his leadership,” safety Kareem Jackson said.