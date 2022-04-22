Broncos GM George Paton Makes Strong Statement on Bradley Chubb’s Future

Bradley Chubb’s tenure with the Denver Broncos has been a rollercoaster ride.

After being selected fifth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the edge rusher exploded onto the scene with 12 sacks in his rookie season. Chubb even finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Unfortunately, 2018 has been the peak, thus far. Chubb appeared in only four games in 2019 before tearing his ACL. Injuries have continued to plague him, as he has suffered three different ankle injuries over the past two seasons.

2021 was undoubtedly the worst season of Chubb’s career. In seven games, he failed to record a sack, and Pro Football Focus rated him as the worst edge rusher in the NFL last season. Chubb recorded a PFF grade of 45.0, which ranked 114th out of 114 qualifying edge rushers.

After the season, Chubb was honest about his performance, and he called 2021 “his worst year as a pro”.

This year was honestly probably my worst year as a pro, if I do say so myself.

Chubb referenced his ongoing injuries as the reason for his struggles.

All offseason last year I dealt with an ankle [injury], and I was just trying to get back for OTAs. Then, as soon as I got healthy my other ankle went. It was just one of those things that was tiring on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.

Chubb is now entering the final year of his contract, and his performance this season could decide his future in Denver.

George Paton Comments on Chubb’s Future

During a pre-draft press conference on April 22, Broncos GM George Paton was asked about Chubb, and he made a strong statement.

I hope Bradley is here a long time. I know he’s going into the last year of his deal. I told you how much I appreciate Bradley. How he’s come back from the injuries. This is the first offseason he hasn’t had to rehab. He’s out there working. Really high on him as a person – the passion, the grit, the physicalness.

Chubb is Fully Healthy

Paton is obviously still high on Chubb, and it is understandable. Chubb has not had a fully healthy season since his rookie year, and he has had stretches of elite play.

As Paton mentioned, Chubb is no longer rehabbing. Back in January, Chubb said that he was excited to head into the offseason fully healthy.

This offseason is probably my first time since my rookie year I’m coming out fully healthy going into the offseason, so I’m so excited about that, and I’m so excited to just put my head down and work.

With no lingering injuries, Chubb has a sky-high ceiling this season and entering a contract year, he has extra motivation.

Edge rusher is one of the most important positions in football, and if Chubb can bounce back, the Broncos’ defense will become a lot scarier.