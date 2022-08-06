Analyst Suggests Broncos Could Target 7-Time Pro Bowl WR

After losing wide receiver Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL injury, the Denver Broncos could be in the market to acquire another wide receiver.

The Broncos already signed USFL standout wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, but with the team in win-now mode, they could always look to make a bigger move.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus discussed the Broncos’ potential options at wide receiver, and he brought up a surprising name: Antonio Brown.

“Russell Wilson has always been a guy who pushed for Antonio Brown,” Spielberger said. “He seems a little busy on a music tour, but maybe, they explore some of those guys out there.”

Broncos: Russell Wilson Has Lobbied for Brown in the Past

Spielberger cited Russell Wilson’s relationship with Brown. In 2021, ESPN’s John Clayton reported that Wilson was “pushing” the Seattle Seahawks to sign Brown.

“I think there’s going to be some interest here in Seattle unfortunately,” Clayton said at the time. “Although I don’t want to see him here, I know that you’d probably need to give him a raise from Tampa… I know Tom’s pushing to get him, Russell Wilson’s pushing to get him.”

With Patrick out, could Wilson be interested in bringing in Brown, once again?

PFF’s Doug Kyed further discussed the possibility.

“Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lobbied the Seattle Seahawks to sign Brown for two straight seasons, and they never acquiesced,” Kyed wrote. “Brown is insistent that he won’t play football this season, but he’s also not the most reliable narrator. Does it seem likely that Brown will sign with the Broncos or any other team? No. But Denver suddenly could use another wide receiver, and Wilson has been supportive of Brown in the past.”

Signing Brown seems unlikely, at this point, but I would not totally discount the possibility.

Over the last decade, Brown has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and he has led the NFL in receiving yards twice.

Last season, he played seven games for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, and statistically, he was extremely sharp. Brown averaged 77.9 receiving yards per game. Over the course of a full season, he was on pace to record 1,324 receiving yards, which would have been the seventh-most in the NFL. In addition, he posted an elite PFF grade of 87.4.

Would Antonio Brown Want to Play for the Broncos?

Even if the Broncos wanted Brown, it is unclear whether he wants to continue playing football. Brown now is involved in many off-the-field endeavors. Not long ago, Brown, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), and Donda Sports were interested in buying the Broncos.

Now, Brown is focused on his music career. “I’m not going to stop until I’m one of the biggest artists in the world,” Brown tweeted in July.

I'm not going to stop until I'm one of the biggest artists in the world," Brown tweeted in July.

In May, Brown tweeted that he wanted to retire with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In May, Brown tweeted that he wanted to retire with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He clarified that he was not interested in playing. He just wanted to retire with the Steelers.

Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

There are several indications that Brown may be done playing football. Still, if anyone is going to defy our expectations, it’s Antonio Brown.