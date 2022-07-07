Broncos Did Not Pursue All-Pro Pass Rusher in Free Agency: Report

Earlier in the offseason, All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller teased a potential reunion with the Denver Broncos.

On March 7, he tweeted “I kind of want that old thing back.. 5280”. 5280 is, of course, a reference to Denver being the Mile High City, as 5,280 feet equals one mile.

I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022

Miller followed that Tweet with a couple of Instagram posts, including one of him in a Broncos jersey with the capiton “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?”.

Von Miller's Instagram is interesting this AM… pic.twitter.com/6MexCvlm1Z — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 7, 2022

In an Instagram Story, Miller said his interest in returning to the Broncos was “real”.

“I wouldn’t tease y’all like that, man,” Miller said. “It’s real, man. My first time ever being a free agent, man. I’m just sitting back on the beach, man. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, wassup?”

Therefore, Miller seemed like a strong candidate to sign with the Broncos. The Broncos had cap space and a need at edge rusher. However, the Broncos ended up signing Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal.

Subsequently, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. So, what happened?

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

The Broncos Never Reached Out to Miller

Well, The Athletic’s Dan Pompei released an article on July 7 detailing Miller’s free agency process, and it answered a lot of questions.

According to Pompei, Miller reached out to the Broncos about a potential reunion, while he was still playing in the playoffs with the Los Angeles Rams. However, he never heard from the Broncos during free agency.

“While the Rams were still in the playoffs, Miller got word to Broncos higher-ups that he would be on board for them to trade for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers and bring him back,” Pompei wrote. “Once free agency began, however, he never heard from his old team.”

This is surprising.

Miller’s new contract is exorbitant, as he is set to have a $30 million cap hit in 2027, when he is 38 years old.

It would make sense if the Broncos declined to meet that asking price, but the fact that they never even reached out to Miller is puzzling.

The Bills Have Been Attempting to Acquire Miller For Years

The Bills have remained interested in Miller for a long time. According to Pompei, they have attempted to trade for him three times since 2019.

“Beane recalls the Bills inquiring about Miller’s availability in 2019, but the Broncos were not interested in moving him then,” Pompei wrote. “After Paton replaced Elway as general manager, Beane asked about Miller again in early 2021. Paton told him they weren’t looking to trade him. Then, when Miller finally was on the trade block last season, Beane made a third run at him.”

Well, the Bills finally got him, and Miller appears happy with the outcome.

Miller said Buffalo “chose” him.

“This place chose me,” Miller said per Pompei. “Buffalo just chose me. And it’s been trying to choose me all of these years.”