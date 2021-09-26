Broncos’ Von Miller Reveals Secret to His Hot Start

Questions were raised all offseason long as to which Von Miller would appear for the Denver Broncos in 2021.

As hard as it may be to believe now, some quarters of Broncos Country were against the Denver brass picking up Miller’s contract option in the offseason. The Super Bowl 50 MVP suffered a heartbreaking season-ending injury before the the 2020 season kicked off but fast-forward 12 months and Miller looks back to his former glories.

The 32-year-old started his comeback tour with a bang, sacking Daniel Jones twice in Week 1 before following up with another on Trevor Lawrence as the Broncos cruised to 2-0. So, what’s been central to Miller’s resurgence? Apparently, a new and improved mentality; grounding himself while silencing the exterior noise.

“I really don’t look at the media as much,” Miller said during his press conference on September 23. “I used to read all the articles, and I think that kind of got me down a little bit. It got me up at times when people would say good stuff. I really don’t worry about — I control what I can control. I do everything in my power to [limit] the things that I watch. I’m not on Instagram. I might get on there and post a video, but then I just delete the app on my phone immediately.

“I try to watch the things that I put into my body — mentally and physically. I like to watch a lot of inspirational videos, motivational videos and things that would get me up instead of take away from who I am. Not being on social media and not reading articles and all doing all these things that will probably feed into the negative energy. I have an even mindset. It’s really easy to be even every single day when you’re just worried about winning, worried about being a great leader and worried about being a dad. I just focus on those three things.”

Being known as The Sack Master has its perks but with a great nickname comes great expectation. Broncos Country expect sacks out of No. 58, particularly with Bradley Chubb’s extended absence, though Miller isn’t so single-minded.

“If sacks come, they come, and if they don’t, they don’t,” Miller said. “I just go out there and I play my type of football. I’ve worked so hard. In previous years I would always work, but these last couple offseasons, I’ve just worked so hard that when a game comes and when it’s time to rush the passer, I just feel comfortable. I’m not really worried about who I’m going against or what team I’m going against.

“I just feel so comfortable with the type of body that I have, the type of mindset that I have, and the type of work that I put in each and every day. [I’m] watching film with Coach Pags (Outside Linebackers Coach John Pagano) and watching the film with Malik [Reed] and all the guys, so whenever the game comes, I’m just I’m just ready for whatever. I think that pays off as well.”

Miller leads all active players in career sacks with 109 and is now within a half-sack of the 23rd place all-time. Heading into the Broncos’ first home game against the New York Jets, the former Aggie sits fourth in sacks across the season. If his previous form is any indication, Miller could be in for a multiple-sack day at Mile High.