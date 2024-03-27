Broncos Floated as Landing Spot for $160 Million Pro Bowl QB in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos’ plan at quarterback may have gotten more complicated.

Head Coach Sean Payton has expressed confidence in Jarrett Stidham’s ability to start. He stopped short of guaranteeing him the job, though. The Broncos have also shown an interest in this year’s crop of quarterback prospects despite not picking until the middle of Round 1.

Enter Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, possibly.

Prescott is tracking to play out the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract. He is on a “clear path to test free agency” in 2025, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on March 26.

In light of that, speculation has already begun about potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler should he indeed make it to the open market next offseason. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin suggested the Broncos as one of five potential destinations.

“They would no doubt prefer to secure a future face of the franchise in the 2024 NFL Draft,” Benjamin wrote on March 27. “What if that doesn’t happen? Payton’s track record suggests he’s more comfortable with a ready-made veteran, a la Drew Brees in New Orleans, and Prescott’s got the kind of pocket-managing resume that could entice the head of operations.”

Every #Cowboys Dak Prescott Passing Touchdown 2023 Season 4,516 passing yards

69.5% completion

36 TD’s

9 INT’s

72.6 QBR

105.9 Passer Rate

242 rushing yards

2 rushing TD’s pic.twitter.com/kkKdOf8Bu9 — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) January 11, 2024

Prescott, 30, led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns and 410 completions. He also connected on a career-high 69.5% of his throws and finished third in the league with 4,516 passing yards.

Spotrac projects the Broncos to have $90.6 million in cap space next offseason. That gives the Broncos roughly $7 million more in projected cap space than the Cowboys. The latter has a larger portion of its roster secured, though.

Cowboys Could Thrwart Broncos in Potential Pursuit of Dak Prescott

Prescott will leave a $41 million dead cap hit on the Cowboys’ books next offseason barring an extension. That will apply even if he re-signs on a new contract in free agency. There are multiple reasons to extend Prescott, which works against the Broncos.

“Regarding the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott, I’m told the team does intend to work out a contract for their 3x-Pro Bowl quarterback and also has not closed off potential to consummate a deal for him this year, per source,” CBS Sports’ Josina Anders reported on X on March 27.

“While there’s currently no offer or imminent talks, the team is not presently charting a path to let Prescott go to free agency, despite some chatter to the contrary, I’m told.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said they are “locked and loaded for this year,” per Rapoport.

Anderson noted the hurdles both sides have gone through over the years as “macro-indicators” of their intentions to get a deal done. Prescott also said that he was “definitely confident” they would eventually agree, per ESPN’s Todd Archer on March 4.

Broncos Could Be Prime Landing Spot for QB in 2025

The New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Chicago Bears all project to have more cap space next offseason than the Broncos next offseason.

Each of those teams can argue having – or a quicker path to finding – a better option.

But several quarterbacks changed teams this offseason despite their incumbent teams’ incentive to bring them back. That includes the Broncos cutting Russell Wilson.

Prescott could be an option if the Broncos fail to find the guy at quarterback this offseason.