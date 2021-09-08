Ex-Broncos Star Facing up to 10 Years in Prison, Bradley Chubb Detained

Former Denver Broncos second-round draft choice and two-time Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis has pled guilty — alongside three other NFL players — for his part in a $2.9 million “nationwide scheme to defraud a health care benefit program,” according to the United States Justice Department.

According to the Department’s September 7 press release, Portis admitted to participating in the alleged scheme involving the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established in 2006 and reimburses league retirees for medical expenses.

In total, 15 defendants have now pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme which paid out close to $2.5 million in fraudulent claims between June 2017 and April 2018.

Portis’ Plea Deal Reduces Potential Jail Time

The 40-year-old faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment for his involvement and is, at this stage, scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2022, per the U.S. Justice Department.

The Broncos’ 51st overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft also, according to court documents, “caused the submission of false and fraudulent claims to the Plan on his behalf over a two-month period, obtaining $99,264 in benefits for expensive medical equipment that was not actually provided,” the U.S. Justice Department said.

Portis’ initial fraud charge resulted in a hung jury before he pled guilty two days following on September 3, according to Pro Football Talk. As part of the plea deal, Portis has reduced his maximum sentence length, initially set to be 20 years in prison. In addition, the former University of Miami standout will pay back, in its entirety, the $99,264 defrauded from the plan. He will also face a fine up to $250,000.

Portis has had a troubled time since announcing his retirement from the NFL on August 21, 2012. The former Bronco flourished in Washington after being traded to the then-Redskins for Champ Bailey and a second-round pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

During his two-year stint in Denver, Portis amassed 3,099 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns on 563 carries, to go along with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2003.

Follow the Heavy on Broncos Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bradley Chubb ‘Briefly Detained’ for Outstanding Warrant

Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb has found himself under an injury cloud ahead of Sunday’s season-opener against the New York Giants, but on Tuesday, September 7, Chubb faced a different problem altogether.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Chubb was “briefly detained” in Douglas County, Colorado on Tuesday in relation to “an outstanding warrant issued for a failure to appear in court for traffic violations” dating back four months.

On May 6, Chubb was charged for driving under restraint and owning license plates expired for more than 60 days, per Legwold. Simply put, driving under restraint means operating a vehicle while one’s license is suspended, restrained or revoked.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Sgt. Jeff Miller of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sent an email at 9News’ request regarding the situation.

Mr. Chubb was contacted late this morning for a minor traffic infraction by deputies from our office. After contacting Mr. Chubb it was discovered that he had a warrant out of Arapahoe County for FTA (Failure to Appear) on traffic offenses and was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Detention Center and is currently in the process of posting a small bond.

The Broncos issued a statement in the wake of the incident, which read “we are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed.”

Despite the headlines, the matter will have no effect on Chubb’s availability for the season opener at New York on September 12. Head coach Vic Fangio said he expected Chubb to play at Monday’s press conference.

Follow Patrick Djordjevic on Twitter: @Patdjordjevic