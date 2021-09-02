Vic Fangio Provides Update on Bradley Chubb’s Week 1 Status

For the first time since the 2018 season, Broncos Country are set to witness Bradley Chubb and Von Miller regularly on-field together.

Despite an ankle injury to Bradley Chubb this isn’t about to change. Broncos fans would’ve been right to worry when news broke of Chubb missing the team’s Wednesday (September 1) practice.

Speaking before Thursday’s (September 2) practice, head coach Vic Fangio revealed Chubb “tweaked his ankle last week in practice just a little bit.”

Ankle Issue Lingers On

“[He] played in the game with it—this past game (against the Los Angeles Rams),” Fangio said. “It’s still bothering him a little bit, so we’re going give them this week here to get it right.”

Fangio confirmed Chubb didn’t injure the ankle which he underwent surgery on back in May, and was somewhat reassuring when asked if No. 55 could have played this week.

“Probably. We never had that question asked or answered, but probably,” he said.

Importantly, when asked whether he believed Chubb would suit up for the Broncos’ Week 1 encounter with the New York Giants, Fangio was emphatic, replying “I do.”

Extra Help Will Send Pass Rush to New Heights

Chubb and Miller have been unable to consistently line up parallel from one another since 2018 with both missing in action during the 2019 and 2020 seasons respectively. During Chubb’s rookie season, the fearsome duo combined for 26.5 sacks.

Instead of relying upon their freakish abilities alone, General Manager George Paton beefed up the Broncos secondary with the additions of cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Pat Surtain II through free agency and the draft respectively. All-Pro safety Justin Simmons was also re-signed, with the hope being Denver’s back-end can allow Miller and Chubb more time to do their thing.

“It’s a pressure and cover league, and I just don’t think you can have enough,” Paton told reporters during an August 31 press conference.

“I like our group and it’s going to help the front better. When you can cover longer it helps Von, it helps Chubb and it helps all those guys. There was a thought process into that. I think with Vic’s defense, getting those guys that can cover, we’re only going to be that much better.”

Chubb will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and despite negotiations not currently taking place, Paton doesn’t see the 25-year-old – or teammate Courtland Sutton, whose contract expires at the end of the 2021 season – leaving Englewood.

“We’re going to let that play out definitely with those guys,” Paton said on August 31. “We plan on them being here a long time, but when we get to it, we will. They’ll hopefully be here a long time.

With the New York Giants’ line still looking like a weak point of their offense, Fangio will be licking his lips at the prospect of his healthy pass rushers getting to Daniel Jones early and often.

