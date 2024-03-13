Superstar QB Prospect Open to Landing With Broncos: ‘Generational Talent’

The Denver Broncos plan to cut Russell Wilson, allowing him to agree to a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also missed out on Minnesota Vikings free agent Kirk Cousins, who is joining the Atlanta Falcons. Baker Mayfield is re-upping with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, where will the Broncos turn for their next QB1?

If they move forward as is, they could be in a position to draft one of the few star quarterback prospects of the 2025 class.

That is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Sanders is open to playing for his “hometown” team.

“If Broncos want to stink for Shedeur Sanders, CU Buffs’ star QB is fine with that,” the Denver Post’s Sean Keeler wrote on March 11.

Sanders is a superstar in every sense among college athletes; if not for his play and famous lineage, then for the opportunities those things have afforded him. His diverse endorsement portfolio matches his penchant for flair.

“I think it’s a no-brainer that he’ll be a top-five (draft) guy or a top-three guy, just based on what team has what (at quarterback),” Sanders’ personal QB coach Darrell Colbert Jr. said about Sanders, per Keeler. “I think he’s a generational talent.

Sanders completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2023, leading the Buffaloes to three more wins over the previous season. He could have an even bigger season in 2024 if Colorado sures up its offensive line as advertised.

In two years quarterbacking Jackson State, Sanders completed 68.3% of his passes for 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also doesn’t lack confidence.

Shedeur Sanders Compares Self to Tom Brady, Michael Vick

Asked who he would compare himself to, Sanders offered two of the most fear-inducing passers to play in the NFL’s modern era: Tom Brady and Michael Vick.

He’s trained with the former since 2020 and is the first collegiate athlete to rep Brady Brand.

“I’ll say it’s a mixture because I’m able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball. I can play like Brady, but I’m also able to extend plays and if it’s not there, take it like Vick,” Sanders in an interview with Complex’s Zion Olojede in November. “It just depends, it’s funny whenever situations in the game occur, they’re like ‘hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.’ So then that’s when we bring our legs involved.

“But I say it’s a mixture of a lot of great quarterbacks that all just have a different skill set. So that’s why I feel like I’m special in what I bring to the table. I wanna stay in the pocket, I wanna throw it like Tom, but sometimes those opportunities ain’t there.”

Broncos Could Need to Get Aggressive to Draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in 2025

“There’s also a tailwind that could impact where these signal-callers are picked,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote on February 3. “The 2025 quarterback crop, at this stage, looks poor in terms of depth. Georgia’s Carson Beck, Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the early headliners, and then there’s a drop-off in proven contenders.”

Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell projected the Broncos to land the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

However, Campbell projects Sanders to go No. 1 overall.

“He won’t wow with physical tools,” an anonymous scout said, per Campell on February 24. “But his arm is good enough, especially in the short and intermediary. Mentally, he can operate at incredible speed. He could be the most NFL ready as far as football I.Q.; he bleeds confidence and charisma. He’ll own a team immediately because of his competitiveness and obvious advantage having grown up in the rare NFL bubble. Pro ball will not scare him.”

Those traits sound a lot like former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who touted many of those skills as essential to operating Head Coach Sean Payton’s offense.

If not a tank job in 2024, Sanders could at least be worth a blockbuster trade next year.