Could Broncos be in the Market to Trade an All-Time Great?

The sky may seem to be falling, according to supporters of the Denver Broncos, as their team is on a three-game skid, following a 3-0 start to open the 2021 season.

And while times are tough for the hometown team, not all is lost, as general manager George Paton has several cards to play to boost the team’s immediate — and long-time — fortunes.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Trade Von Miller?

The thought of trading the future Hall of Fame linebacker may make Broncos Country feel some kind of way. Perhaps it’s because Miller is an all-time great at his position, a Super Bowl MVP, the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks, and still the face of the Broncos. Plus, along with kicker Brandon McManus, Miller is the last vestige remaining from the glory days of Super Bowl 50.

As the November 2 trade deadline looms, there’s chatter that perhaps the Broncos could be sellers. Paton certainly has the ammo to do so, since the Broncos (3-3) possess good young talent that most teams would envy. Should the first-year general manager be so bold, a guy like Miller, even in the twilight of his career, could garner some nice draft capital. The Broncos already possess nine draft picks in 2022. Should they be able to move Miller for, say, a mid-round pick, that could be more than enough for Paton to make maneuvers and set himself up as a viable trade partner — perhaps for the next franchise quarterback.

Get That Quarterback

Mike Sando, of The Athletic, certainly thinks the Broncos should move the icon, noting that in a division featuring Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers — and even Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders — starting a Teddy Bridgewater, or Drew Lock, just won’t cut it.

Sando reasoned that the Broncos need to secure a franchise passer of the ilk of the aforementioned trio. And that despite Miller’s age — he’ll 33 in March of 2022 — and recent injury history (Miller missed all of 2020 with a foot injury), the linebacker could still be of value on the trade market.

Miller, who is on the books for $18 million in 2021, becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022, and Sando is skeptical that the Broncos will re-sign the legend, noting, Denver needs “to investigate what Miller might return from a contending team outside their own division.”

If not Miller, Maybe Another Veteran

Sando also mentioned that the Broncos could possibly move on from maligned cornerback Kyle Fuller — perhaps to a contending team that is looking to upgrade an already decent secondary.

A late-round pick, said Sando, is a realistic ask in acquiring Fuller, who is also an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Fuller is earning $9.47 million in 2021.

An unnamed exec was quoted by Sando, saying that “Fuller would be someone to keep in mind. The Broncos are loaded at corner, so they can stomach taking something less for Fuller than, say, the Dolphins with Xavien Howard.”

Howard is making an average annual salary of $15 million after getting a raise by the Dolphins in August, 2021.

Follow Tony Williams on Twitter: @TBone8