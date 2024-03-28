Broncos Set Plans With Award-Winning Quarterback Prospect: Report

The Denver Broncos prefer doing their business beyond the view of their competitors.

Broncos scouts attended the Oregon and USC pro days which were headlined by Bo Nix and Caleb Williams, respectively. Broncos general manager George Paton attended the Michigan pro day where J.J. McCarthy was the star.

Notably absent from all of that was Head Coach Sean Payton, who revealed during the AFC coaches breakfast that he worked McCarthy out privately.

That may be Payton’s preferred method amid a developing trend.

“Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on March 27. “Daniels has not previously met with any teams.”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has argued Daniels is the best quarterback in this class ahead of Williams – whom Payton has raved about in the past – McCarthy, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Daniels began his career at Arizona State after a highly-touted high school career. He spent three years there but transferred amid injuries and coaching changes.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound passer took off in his fifth college season (third at LSU).

After throwing for 49 touchdowns on 49.8% completion over his first four seasons in college, Daniels completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to four interceptions en route to the Heisman this past season.

Jayden Daniels Not Only LSU Star Worth Watching for Broncos

Like the other top prospects in this draft, the Broncos would likely have to trade up from No. 12 overall to be in position to land Daniels. Payton did call a potential trade “realistic,” though.

The Broncos did more than just get eyes on Daniels with Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb.

They also sent Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert and Defensive Line Coach Jamar Cain to the event. Colbert’s presence might be most notable, with LSU boasting a pair of wide receivers worth monitoring.

Malik Nabers is the top option, projected to go in the top 10.

However, teammate Brian Thomas Jr. is also an electrifying prospect who could sneak into the draft’s first round. And the Broncos have a void at the position after trading Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.

Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith top the list of LSU defensive linemen Pro Football Focus projects to come off the board in the latter stages of the draft.

International Rugby Star Lands With Division Rival Chiefs After Broncos Visit

The Broncos hosted former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit for a visit on March 25, per Rapoport. A self-described “hybrid” running back and wide receiver known for his speed, Rees-Zammit also said he wanted to return kicks in the NFL.

He will do so for the Kansas City Chiefs, though. They hosted the 23-year-old Rees-Zammit for a visit the day after he visited with the Broncos.

Rees-Zammit was slated to visit the Green Bay Packers next, but Kansas City locked him in.

“Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit will be signing with the #Chiefs on Friday, per sources,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on March 27. “After working out and impressing Kansas City’s staff earlier this week, they have agreed on terms. I’m told Rees-Zammit will be playing RB/WR.”