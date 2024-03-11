Broncos Discussing Pair of Top-3 Busts to Replace Russell Wilson: Report

The Denver Broncos are scrambling to find a viable Russell Wilson replacement after the veteran is leaving to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Wilson heading to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, what will Denver do at quarterback? The Broncos could pursue a pair of first-round draft busts, per NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones.

Jones took to social media to report that the team has discussed acquiring Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson.

“Now that Kirk Cousins has landed in Atlanta, the free-agent QB market should start to take shape. Broncos have discussed names like Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson, sources say. Jacoby Brissett and Joe Flacco are potential options in New England. Flacco could also return to Browns,” Jones posted to X on March 11.

Darnold was the third overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL draft. The USC product spent three seasons in New York before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in April 2021.

After two years in Carolina, Darnold signed with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2023.

Wilson was drafted as Darnold’s replacement with the second overall pick out of BYU in the 2021 NFL draft. In 2023, the Jets went 4-7 in Wilson’s 11 starts in place of injured four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1.