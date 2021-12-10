Demaryius Thomas Dead: Former Broncos Star Dies at 33, per Report

Demaryius Thomas Dead: Former Broncos Star Dies at 33, per Report

Getty Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos pumps up the crowd after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

Amid the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steeler on December 9, devastating news shocked the NFL world: Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died. He was 33.

Fox 5 Sports reporter Miles Garrett confirmed the news on Twitter. “Just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School – Jeff Clayton. He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33.”

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Thomas, a Super Bowl 50 champion announced his retirement from the NFL this past summer. The Denver Broncos selected Thomas with their first-round pick from the 2010 NFL Draft, and he soon became one of the most memorable and legendary players in franchise history.


Demaryius Thomas announces retirement from the NFL: 'I'm honored and I'm grateful'Super Bowl 50 champion and five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas sits down to announce his retirement from the NFL and share his favorite memories from his career with the Broncos. Subscribe to Broncos » youtube.com/broncos2021-06-28T15:35:00Z

“It was a tough decision, a real tough decision,” Thomas told DenverBroncos.com, of stepping away from the NFL in June.

“Always as a kid or always when I did something, it was always [giving] my best to go and go and go. And football was my go. Every year I tried to get better and better, and I knew I was aging, of course. It was something tough, but I’m grateful I did 10, 11 years. I’m so grateful for that and now I can move on. I’m happy, I’m healthy. And now I can try to find my next itch.”

