Analyst Lists Broncos as Potential Fit for Breakout USFL QB

Backup quarterback remains a question mark for the Denver Broncos. Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien are currently the team’s two options.

Last season, Johnson performed well in limited action for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. In total, he completed 57 out of 85 passes for five touchdowns and two interceptions. Still, the veteran journeyman has been primarily a practice squad player in recent years.

Meanwhile, Rypien has started only one NFL game. In 2020, he completed 19 out of 31 passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Jets.

The Broncos could look to add another quarterback to the roster. In fact, they had previously shown interest in that idea, when they invited undrafted quarterback Eric Barriere to rookie minicamp.

There are not a lot of great options left on the free-agent market. However, the USFL season is winding down, and on July 3, USFL players can sign with NFL teams.

Should the Broncos Sign USFL QB Case Cookus?

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine listed the Broncos as a potential fit for Philadelphia Stars quarterback Case Cookus.

Cookus has been one of the breakout players in the USFL this season. After taking over as the starter in early May, he has put up big numbers for the Stars.

“Philadelphia Stars quarterback Case Cookus wasn’t even the starter at the beginning of the season. He’s making that seem like a foolish decision at this point,” Ballentine wrote. “Cookus is fourth in the USFL in passing yards and is tied for second in touchdown passes despite making only six starts. Some of the players in front of him have a three-start advantage.”

During his time with the Stars, Cookus has flashed surprising upside. Against the Michigan Panthers, Cookus delivered a perfect deep ball to tight end Pro Wells for a 51-yard touchdown.

Six minutes later, he took off for a 79-yard rushing touchdown.

Ballentine noted Cookus’s NFL size and said he has the potential to develop into a backup quarterback in the NFL.

“The former Northern Arizona product brings NFL size to the table at 6’4″ and 205 pounds. He also showed off his athleticism with a 79-yard touchdown run against the Panthers. Cookus’ ability to escape pressure and deliver accurate balls down field should be enough to intrigue an NFL team. He could be a camp arm at the very least, but he has the potential to develop into an NFL backup.”

Cookus Had a Brief Stint with the Broncos

Cookus had an excellent college career at Northern Arizona. He ranks 16th all-time in FCS career touchdown passes (105).

He was not selected in the 2020 NFL draft. The New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, he did not make the final roster and was waived.

Cookus actually spent three days with the Broncos in 2021. He also had short stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

Cookus has excelled in the USFL and proven he deserves another opportunity in the NFL. He would be a nice low-risk, high-reward signing for the Broncos.