Broncos Receive Injury Update on WR Courtland Sutton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos received better news than expected surrounding wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

During Denver’s 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, Sutton suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to leave the game early. Sutton did not catch a pass against Baltimore in his 23 snaps before leaving the game in the first half.

When meeting with the local media, Nathaniel Hackett said Sutton is “day to day.”

So far this season, Sutton leads the team in (52) and receiving yards (688), but has only found the endzone once this season. The former 2nd-round pick only has one 100-yard game this season as well.

Sutton has Struggled Since Signing an Extension

On November 22, 2021, Sutton and the Broncos agreed on a four-year contract extension worth $60.8 million with $34.9 million guaranteed.

Before that extension, Sutton played well as one of the better wide receivers in the game. In the 43 games before signing his monster deal, Sutton caught 160 passes for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Since signing his new deal, Sutton has played in 19 games and only has 67 receptions for 847 yards and just one touchdown catch.

Dealing with multiple quarterbacks over his career, the expectation was that Sutton would break out this season and have his second 1,000-yard season with Russell Wilson slinging the rock.

So far this season, Sutton has continued to struggle by tying a career high seven dropped passes in just 12 games.

Denver’s Offensive Struggles Continue

After 12 games, nobody would’ve predicted that the Broncos would be six games under .500 with a Super Bowl winning quarterback leading the way.

This season Denver owns the NFL’s worst offense by averaging 13.8 points per game. Their 166 total points scored this season through the first 12 games of the season are the second-worst in franchise history. In 1966, the Broncos scored just 165 points.

After Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, the Broncos have failed to score a touchdown in a game for the third time this season. This is also the 10th game of the season in which the Broncos have not scored more than 16 points in a game.

If the Broncos had scored 18 points in eight games this season, they would own an 8-4 record with the second-best scoring defense playing on the other side.

Denver has also lost five games this season after they led at halftime.

“It’s a new feeling, one I don’t like, one I don’t want to experience ever again,” said Wilson after Sunday’s loss. “We have to find ways to score touchdowns. This game is about scoring touchdowns.”

The Denver quarterback has only thrown multiple touchdowns in a game once this season.

Wilson is having the worst season of his career by completing a career low 60.1 percent of his passes and has only has a passer rating of 83.5 which ranks 28th among starting quarterbacks this season who have played in at least six games.

It’s been so bad that Wilson isn’t even on pace to throw more than 15 touchdowns this season, he currently has thrown eight in 11 games.

With Sutton’s status in jeopardy this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos will also be without wide receiver K.J. Hamler after the team placed him on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Denver opens as 8.5-point underdogs when they host Kansas City this weekend.