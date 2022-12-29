Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Explained Why he Didn’t Take Interim HC Job

After the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record, the first and most logical person that general manager George Paton offered the interim job to was defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The first-time defensive coordinator finally explained why he turned down the job with just two weeks left in the season.

“At the end of the day, this is not a situation that any of us wanted to be in and we all just agreed that the best thing for this team moving forward was for me to continue working with this defense.” Evero continued, “I think that’s where I can have the best value for this team.”

Ejiro Evero on turning down interim job and whether he will accept chance to interview for Broncos HC job after season. #9sports pic.twitter.com/qstarzAwQh — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 29, 2022

The Broncos will close out the season taking on the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Denver lost to both teams by one possession and they’ll be tough matchups for the Broncos moving forward.

It’s possible that Evero decided that he didn’t want to take the interim job because he knows that he’ll be a popular candidate in the offseason. There’s also the possibility that if Evero is the leader for the final two games and Denver loses both, that could hurt him in the offseason when interviewing with other teams.

Evero Will be Interviewed for Denver’s HC job in Offseason

When speaking to the media after the firing of Hackett, Paton said that the team, “hopes to interview Evero” after the season.

On December 29, Evero was asked if he would want to become a head coach in the NFL.

“That’s always an ambition. I would say most coaches always try to strive to attain that position, but I’m not worried about that right now.”

Paton praised Evero for the work he’s done with the defense this season as well.

In his first season as a defensive coordinator, Evero’s defense ranks seventh in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed.

Earlier in the season, Denver’s defense struggled forcing turnovers, but since their bye week in Week 9, the Broncos have forced 10 turnovers including a three-interception game from Patrick Mahomes.

Evero Could Become a HC Somewhere Else

Not only will Evero likely interview for the Denver opening, but there could be a chance that he’s interviewing with multiple teams that need head coaches.

On NFL.com, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero listed Evero as one of the young coaches to watch that could become a head coach in the 2023 head coaching cycle.

Pelissero mentions that, “Evero’s defense has been a bright spot in a frustrating season for Denver. Pelissero continued, “his is still just Evero’s first year as an NFL coordinator, but he doesn’t get rattled and has shown a knack for adjusting on game day. Learning from the likes of Vic Fangio in San Francisco, Mike McCarthy and Dom Capers in Green Bay and Sean McVay with the Rams has given Evero a unique blend of perspectives.”

Depending on who the Broncos hire as their next head coach, Evero could return as the defensive coordinator for a second season to continue building his top-10 defense.