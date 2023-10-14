Broncos Have Had ‘Internal Discussions’ About Trading Starting WR: Report

Things have not gone the way the Denver Broncos have hoped for this season. With a 1-5 record through six games, it seems clear that the Broncos need to enter a full rebuild and start trading away players in which they can bring back some true value.

According to Matt Lombardo of Fan Buzz, the Broncos are already discussing moving on from starting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“Multiple league sources tell FanBuzz that the expectation is that the Broncos will trade star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, at some point prior to the Oct. 31 trade deadline,” said Lombardo.

Lombardo also mentioned that he’s been told from an NFC personnel director that the Broncos have already had “internal discussions” about a possible deal for the former first-round pick.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, he’s hearing similar things with the Broncos possibly moving on from Jeudy.

“It feels pretty obvious from talking to teams around the league that the Broncos are open for business.” Graziano continued, “Teams I talk to believe the Broncos will listen to offers for Jerry Jeudy.”

Jeudy’s Time in Denver has Been Disappointing

In 2020, the Broncos selected Jeudy with their first-round pick with the hopes that he can boost Denver’s struggling offense from the previous year. Jeudy was considered by most the top wide receiver in the draft because of his elite route running ability, but that hasn’t transferred over into the NFL.

As a rookie, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and found the endzone three times including a 92-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders to close out the season.

During his sophomore season, Jeudy appeared in just 10 games after suffering a high ankle sprain early on. In his shortened season, Jeudy only racked up 467 yards on 38 catches, but failed to reach the endzone.

Last season, Jeudy had his best statistical year by catching 67 passes and tallied up 972 yards and scored six touchdowns.

This year, Jeudy has been the most disappointing. Through five games, Jeudy has yet to score and only has 222 yards.

Jeudy has failed to reach the 100-yard mark in a game this season and has not caught more than six passes in a game. He currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards behind Courtland Sutton and rookie wideout Marvin Mims.

With Jeudy being the second wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, he ranks sixth in receiving yards from that class and is ranked 11th in receiving touchdowns among wideouts. Tight end Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears has three more touchdowns than Jeudy.

Teams That Could Trade for Jeudy

Carolina Panthers: According to Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are looking for a No. 1 wide receiver and it’s currently their top priority.

Carolina is all in on their rookie quarterback Bryce Young and they are going to need to add young weapons around him to succeed. Plus, Jeudy has followed several Panthers players on his Instagram.

Houston Texans: Currently, the Texans don’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver on their roster and with a young quarterback in C.J. Stroud, they could use another weapon to help his development.

Green Bay Packers: Before the trade deadline last season, the Packers were looking to add a receiver, per Schultz and Jeudy was linked to them a number of times.

With Green Bay having a 2-3 record and a struggling Jordan Love, it might make sense to add a receiver like Jeudy to help give a spark to the offense moving forward.