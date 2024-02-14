Proposed Trade Sends Broncos Defensive Pro Bowler

Currently, the Denver Broncos need all the help they can get while rebuilding their roster. In recent years they traded first and second-round picks for quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton.

This year could be different and the Broncos could add another first-round pick.

In a proposed trade for the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department, the Broncos will be making a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The trade proposed would be the Eagles sending a 2024 first-round pick, 2024 fifth-round pick and edge rusher Josh Sweat in exchange for Broncos’ All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain ll.

The scouting department explained that this deal would be worth it for Philadelphia.

“A pass-rusher like Sweat and a first-round pick might qualify. While that would be a lot for Philly to surrender, Surtain is worth it. He’s arguably the best young corner in the league, and he’d be a major asset playing opposite Darius Slay in Philadelphia.”

The scouting department explained that this year’s draft class isn’t top-heavy at the cornerback position so making a deal like this would be worth it to them.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Eagles along with the San Francisco 49ers both called Denver exploring the possibility of trading for the former first-round pick from Alabama.

Florio also mentioned that it would take a lot to trade for Surtain.

“The Broncos wouldn’t trade him without a major haul. The Broncos see Surtain as someone who checks every box.”

While the Broncos continue to figure out what they want to do with the quarterback position, they could use another first-round pick to move up in the draft to select one of the top quarterbacks if they fall in love with one.

Denver Needs Pass Rush Help

The Broncos have been needing pass rush help ever since they traded away Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in 2021 and 2022.

In the 2023 season, the Broncos finished the season with just 42 sacks last year which ranked as the ninth-fewest in the NFL. The year before, Denver totaled just 36 sacks.

Jonathon Cooper led the team in sacks in 2023 with just 8.5 followed by Nik Bonitto with eight.

In fact, the Broncos haven’t had a single player record 10 or more sacks in a season since 2018 in which Miller had 14.5 and Chubb had 12 as a rookie.

Denver has gone to free agency to try and add a pass rusher, but that turned into a failed signing.

In 2022, the Broncos went out and signed Randy Gregory to a five-year deal worth $70 million after he had a contract disagreement with the Dallas Cowboys.

Gregory only appeared in 10 games with the Broncos over two seasons and recorded just three sacks and had nine quarterback hits.

Adding a player like Sweat would help the Broncos with their pass rush depth.

Sweat has been healthy for the Eagles during his career by missing just two games over the past three seasons.

The former 2018 fourth-round pick has 25 sacks dating back to 2021 including an 11-sack season in 2022.

Sweat also made the Pro Bowl in 2021 for the Eagles.

Denver Could Add a Different Eagles Pass Rusher

If the Broncos were willing to give up on Surtain, they could target a different pass rusher from the Eagles.

Denver could target Haason Reddick.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles have given Reddick permission to seek a trade.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report said on X.com that Reddick told him that he never requested a trade from the Eagles.

“I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded.”

Reddick then re-shared the post saying, “Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!”

Over the past four seasons, Reddick has at least 11 sacks in each of those seasons and had 16 in 2022 which ranked second in the NFL.

Reddick is a two-time Pro Bowler for the Eagles and was voted to second-team All-Pro in 2022.

The Philadelphia native is heading into the final year of his three-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles. Reddick’s 2024 cap hit is $21.3 million.

If the Broncos were willing to move on from their top defensive player, they’re going to look for one of Philadelphia’s top defensive players.