Broncos’ Justin Simmons Sounds Off on ‘Unbelievable’ Kareem Jackson Suspension

The Denver Broncos have currently won four games in a row for the first time since 2016, but moving forward, they’ll be without one of their starters once again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Broncos safety, Kareem Jackson has been suspended without pay for four games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

With this being the second suspension Jackson is facing this season, Broncos’ safety Justin Simmons took to social media to give his thoughts on the play.

“This is unbelievable. (Josh) Dobbs on this play was playing running back. The TE was under center, snapped the ball and tossed it back to Dobbs who isn’t defenseless.” Simmons continued, “On a 3rd and 1, where you’re fighting for every yard, how are we supposed to stop a runner from falling forward?”

Early in Denver’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on November 19, Jackson took a shot to quarterback Josh Dobbs that forced a fumble that was recovered by the Broncos that led to three points. The referees never threw a flag on the play.

Kareem Jackson gets suspended 4 games for this hit. The NFL refs never threw a flag on this play. Wild stuff. pic.twitter.com/Tfdkw06wVx — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) November 20, 2023

According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Jackson plans to appeal the suspension. The veteran safety had a four-game suspension reduced to two games on appeal earlier this season.

Simmons Has Spoken Up Before for Jackson

Jackson has been ejected twice this season for illegal hits after he put a hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave on October 22 as well as a hit on Washington Commanders after a hit on tight end Logan Thomas in Week 2.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Jackson had been fined four times this season for unnecessary roughness for a total of $89,670. If the suspension is upheld, Jackson would forfeit another $559,889 in salary.

On October 25, Broncos safety Simmons spoke to the local media in Denver and gave his real opinion on Jackson’s hit and suspension.

“I think the four-game initial ruling was a little excessive and I think the main reasoning is because they (NFL) knew there was going to be an appeal and there was going to be reduced time.” Simmons continued, “I’m not going to get into specifics, but if you go back and look at our league’s history, there’s been guys that have done worse and have gotten off with less. I’m not even talking about just in football, I’m talking about; from a domestic abuse standpoint, I’m talking about from a DUI standpoint. There’s just been things that have been done in our league that guys have been suspended on for way less.”

Jackson Isn’t a Dirty Player in his Teammates’ Eyes

After the news came out about Jackson’s suspension, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain ll went on X.com saying, “This league something else lmao! How you supposed to play ball nowadays.”

After the Packers game, Simmons responded on social media to an account on X.com suggesting that Jackson should be suspended indefinitely.

“He hit him with his shoulder and hit his shoulder. Just because it “looks” bad doesn’t mean it is. We are playing football not flag,” Simmons said.

While speaking to the media on October 25, Simmons added, “Even with the letter that was sent to Kareem (from the NFL) and so many words calling him a dirty player, that bothers me. As a teammate and I’m sitting up here talking to you guys and I wouldn’t be half the player I am if it wasn’t for Kareem.”

“The whole dirty player analogy that we’re kind of trying to stick to his name and his reputation is, excuse my language, absolute bullsh**.”

On the same day, Broncos safety P.J. Locke spoke out and backed up Jackson.

“I feel like they’re treating him like a criminal. I don’t like how everybody just staining his reputation. He’s not a dirty player by any means, you know what I’m saying? He’s a captain for a reason on this team.”

The Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.