Broncos Bring Back 13-Year Veteran After Career-Best Season

The Denver Broncos were in need of adding another safety to their secondary and they went ahead adding a familiar face.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are re-signing Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal.

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson, the Texans’ 2010 first-round pick, is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2023

Per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Jackson’s deal is worth $2.6 million.

Source: It's a one-year, $2,667,500 deal for Kareem Jackson as Broncos maxed out their 4-year qualifying offer (which goes to vets who had 4 consecutive years with one team) to him. Broncos also get $1.35M cap relief from deal. #9sports https://t.co/H4LfLhj42V — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 8, 2023

Last season, Jackson finished with a career-best 94 tackles and career-high 1,139 snaps.

In Jackson’s previous four seasons in Denver, he has remained healthy, missing just five games.

The former first-round pick also has four interceptions and has been a monster in the running game with eight tackles for a loss. Combining for 342 tackles, Jackson has also knocked down 19 passes from the safety position.

Jackson, 35, also has a connection to Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph dating back to their time together in Houston.

Joseph was the Texans’ defensive backs coach from 2011-2013 while Jackson was playing in years two through four in the red and blue.

What About Caden Sterns?

According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, the Broncos have big plans for Caden Sterns as he enters his third season in the NFL.

“Vance Joseph (defensive coordinator) and his staff love this guy,” Palmer said. “He is versatile, he is extremely intelligent, he’s got excellent ball skills. They have big big plans, I am told, for Caden Sterns back there with Pat Surtain and Justin Simmons.”

Sterns has only started in five games for the Broncos, but has made plays when he’s been on the field. Over the past two seasons, Sterns ranks third behind only Simmons and Surtain in interceptions with four.

The former Texas Longhorn has sacked the quarterbacks twice in his career and has totaled up 49 tackles including two for a loss.

Despite having all of the hype, According to Mike Klis of 9News that Sterns might not be ready when training camp opens.

“Caden Sterns, who some people think should be there is coming off hip surgery and as I understand it, he may not be quite ready for training camp.” Klis continued, “He may start the first week of training camp on the PUP list.”

Broncos Added a Safety in the Draft

While Denver only had five draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, they made sure to use one of their picks on safety JL Skinner in the sixth-round from Boise St.

There’s an issue with drafting Skinner though, he’s hurt.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Skinner might not be ready for the start of the regular season because he, “has a torn pec that he’s mending from, so he probably won’t be ready for the start of the season.”

Skinner suffered the torn pec during a workout back in February forcing him to miss the NFL Scouting Combine.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com considered Skinner a third or fourth-round pick and compared him to current Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.

“Interchangeable safety with above average run support talent and the versatility for multiple coverages. Skinner plays with good awareness to routes with eyes for short zone and the instincts to play over the top. He can line up over pass-catching tight ends and has the ball skills to make quarterbacks pay for off-target throws. He has good feet but hips that can be a little sticky when flipping to run with vertical routes. His agility and range help him as a tackle collector in the open field. Skinner should become an above average starter within a couple of seasons,” Reuter said in his breakdown of the new Bronco.

If everyone gets healthy, the Broncos will have plenty of options to pair with All-Pro safety, Justin Simmons.