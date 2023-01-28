Broncos Preparing Alternate Plan at Head Coach, Report

I

n the same week when the Denver Broncos reportedly narrowed their head coaching pool down to their top candidate in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, they now might need to implement their backup plan.

According to a report from Mike Florio, “it appears that the Broncos may lose ‘top candidate’ DeMeco Ryans to the Texans, it’s time to pivot to Plan B.”

The Broncos may be bracing for the reality that they'll have to pivot from "top candidate" DeMeco Ryans to Plan B. https://t.co/Z9SGwwYqqe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 27, 2023

Ryans’s name was connected to the Broncos early in the head coaching search, with players in the locker room approving his candidacy. However, Ryans has emerged as the No. 1 choice for the Houston Texans opening and is likely to land there.

The Texans and the 49ers coordinator have a history together, with Ryans starting his NFL career in Houston and succeeding as a second-round pick. Mike Klis of 9News also stated, “Ryans’ wife Jamila is from Houston and the couple has three children.”

So if Denver were to lose out on their No. 1 option, who would be a part of “Plan B?”

Klis also noted the “Broncos do have other top (7) candidates they’ve interviewed and kept in touch with. Expect Broncos to not limit their focus solely on Ryans as process continues.”

As 9NEWS reported yesterday, DeMeco Ryans a top candidate for Broncos and is also coveted by Texans. Broncos do have other top (7) candidates they’ve interviewed they’ve kept in touch with. Expect Broncos to not limit their focus solely on Ryans as process continues. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 27, 2023

The pool of seven should now be down to six, with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returning to Dallas in 2023. That leaves DeMeco Ryans, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Payton and Shaw are the two most connected to the Broncos’ job. Evero went through a second round of interviews with Houston and Indianapolis.

A Possible Return for Jerry Rosburg

Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg was originally on staff to help Nathaniel Hackett with in-game management situations but became the fill-in HC once Hackett was released. In the final two games with the Broncos, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeremy Fowler reported that Rosburg had an extensive meeting with Broncos ownership to stick around as the head coach in 2023.

Jerry Rosburg, Denver’s interim coach for final two games, had an end-of-season meeting with ownership in which he expressed interest in the #Broncos’ head coaching position, per source. Denver appreciated the plan he outlined for the job and will consider it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2023

On Jan. 25th, 2023, Field Yates of ESPN mentioned that Rosburg was let go from the staff but quickly corrected his statement and said his contract expired and that a possible return to Denver wasn’t out of the question.

A clarification on this: Jerry Rosburg’s contract with the Broncos expired, he was not let go. Staying in Denver is a possibility for Rosburg. That will be determined in the coming weeks as the team continues with its head coach hire and subsequent building of the staff. https://t.co/JgEJsFM7mC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 26, 2023

In the final weeks of the season, the players in the Broncos locker room responded well to Rosburg as the head coach, playing their two best games of the season. Rosburg has coached at the highest level, taking the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl in 2013 as their special teams coordinator. If he’s brought back to Denver in some capacity, it will keep experience and leadership on staff.

Nathaniel Hackett Hired as New York Jets Coordinator

It didn’t take long for former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to land on his feet. After being let go from Denver, he is now the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

Jets are hiring former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their OC, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2023

With all of the speculation of Hackett’s arrival in Denver being linked to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, those rumors are starting once again if the Green Bay signal caller will be the second quarterback traded to the Jets in the 14 years.

Hiring Nathaniel Hackett opens a direct line to Aaron Rodgers. Now it’s on Joe Douglas & the #Jets to make it happen. So … do it pic.twitter.com/tRDz5ApjTM — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 27, 2023

Hackett worked with Russell Wilson in Denver and played an integral role in developing the offense around Wilson. If Rodgers goes to New York, Hackett will look to do the same.