Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Top Cowboys Assistant: Report

After the Denver Broncos finished with a big win in their season finale over the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver is quickly moving forward in their head coaching search.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job.

Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last season, but finished third in their head coaching search behind Kevin O’Connell and Nathaniel Hackett.

Broncos general manager George Paton already has a relationship with Dan Quinn after the two spent time together in Miami. Paton was the director of pro personnel and Quinn was Miami’s defensive line coach.

In 2015, Pro Football Talk reported that when Quinn was getting hired for the head coaching job in Atlanta, he wanted Paton to join him to be in the front office for the Falcons. Paton decided to decline and remain in Minnesota as the assistant general manager.

It’s unclear if that connection will have an impact in this coaching cycle since the new Broncos ownership group will be making the final decision.

History of Quinn

Last offseason, Quinn was arguably the hottest name that many thought would be hired as a team’s head coach. Instead, Quinn didn’t receive an offer he liked so he remained with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator.

In his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Quinn turned the 28th ranked scoring defense into the seventh best in 2021. Through the regular season, Dallas owns the fifth-best scoring defense in the NFL.

Being a head coach before, Denver could stop their streak of hiring first-time head coaches like Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, and Hackett.

Quinn will once again be the hottest name in coaching circles in the offseason because of his experience coaching the Atlanta Falcons.

In his six seasons as the leader of the Falcons, Quinn led Atlanta to an overall record of 43-42 with two winning seasons and a trip to a Super Bowl.

Update on Other Candidates for Denver

While Quinn is one of the hottest names and considered a serious contender for the Denver job, the Broncos have already lined up interviews and have been talking to other candidates.

Denver reached out to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to tell them that they are interested in him and they will hold a virtual interview this week.

The Broncos have also been in contact with the New Orleans Saints about former head coach Sean Payton and what it would cost to trade for the Super Bowl winning head coach.

Payton then confirmed that he has spoken with the Broncos and the ownership group, but Denver can’t interview him until January 17th because he is still under contract by the Saints.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is also reporting that the Broncos have requested permission to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching job.

The Rams owned the 21st ranked scoring defense this season, but Morris was the defensive coordinator in the 2021 season when the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Schefter is also reporting, that Denver has requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The 49ers own the NFL’s top scoring defense in Ryans’ second season as the defensive coordinator.